Patch Lending Announces New CEO

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patch Lending, a private money lender offering real estate developers and entrepreneurs nationwide fast and reliable property financing services, has officially announced the appointment of Glenn Tatham as Chief Executive Officer.
"I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the continued growth at Patch Lending," said Tatham. "We have the necessary capital resources in place, coupled with a strong team and proprietary technology that will provide our customers access to the loan programs needed to scale their real estate investments."
Tatham brings three decades of financial experience to the Patch Lending team. Prior to joining Patch, Tatham held the position of CFO at Conventus Holdings Corporation, an organization he helped co-found in 2015. He has also held the position of director at LNG Partners, as well as Vice President at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Tatham received his Master's in Business Administration (M.B.A) from Columbia Business School and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.
Patch Lending (formerly known as Patch of Land) has a legacy as an innovative, progressive Fintech company founded on the premise that the JOBS Act of 2012 would create dynamic new opportunities for businesses and ordinary Americans. As a startup created in 2013 with a simple mission to help build wealth and grow communities, Patch began its journey by leveraging leading-edge technology to empower everyday real estate investors. It has since helped fund thousands of properties and over $1.5 billion in private money loans to investors across the country.
To learn more about Patch Lending and the loan programs offered by the company, please visit http://www.patchlending.com.
About Patch Lending
Patch Lending (formerly known as Patch of Land) is a private money lender offering real estate developers and entrepreneurs nationwide fast and reliable financing for Fix & Flip, Multi-Family, Ground-Up, and Long-Term Rental properties.
Contact Information
Robert Greenberg
(424) 903-1436
Related Images
Image 1: Glenn Tatham
Photograph of Glenn Tatham, new CEO of Patch Lending
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.