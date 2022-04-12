TOMI Presents the SteraPak at RIA International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo

FREDERICK, Md., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® ("TOMI") TOMZ, a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform announced today that the Company is showcasing TOMI's unique technology at the RIA 2022 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo in Reno, Nevada April 11 – 13, 2022.



TOMI is attending RIA, "The International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo" to elevate recognition of its technology and brand among large service companies. TOMI welcomes this opportunity to network and partner with leaders in the service industry to demonstrate its technology with the goal of expanding market interest in its products.

While attending the convention and industry expo, TOMI is displaying its latest product – the SteraPak – and demonstrating its unique effectiveness and mobility. The SteraPak is the next evolution in the TOMI product line and allows for more industries to implement easy-to-use high log kill disinfection.

"Strategic partnerships are essential to our growth and we're pleased to have this opportunity at RIA to clearly communicate the effectiveness of our product to further establish credibility and service industry connections. We look forward to partnering with large corporations by implementing SteraMist disinfection products into their operations," Elissa Shane, TOMI COO, explained. The RIA tradeshow began Monday, April 11th, and continues through Wednesday, April 13th.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

