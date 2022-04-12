PSYC's Psychedelic Spotlight Attracts Record Audience in March 2022

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation PSYC ("PSYC" or the "Company") a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that according to data observed from Google Analytics, its Psychedelic Spotlight media platform achieved new all-time benchmarks for page views and impressions in the month of March.



With more than 750K page views and over 1MM total impressions, March was Psychedelic Spotlight's most successful month since the platform's launch in June 2020. Furthermore, the Company contends that this steady and consistent growth can be viewed as proof that general interest across society surrounding psychedelic news and information is still gaining significant traction despite some of the challenges encountered by the psychedelic space itself in recent months.

"This burgeoning sector, much like any other industry that emerged since the industrial revolution, is subject to peaks and valleys throughout its early stages of development," said PSYC CEO, David Flores. "As a media leader for the psychedelic community, our responsibility at Psychedelic Spotlight is to detail, document and explain the highs and lows through the content we create. This is an essential component of establishing credibility, which itself is crucial to the long-term value we're building at PSYC. We continue to successfully expand our audience throughout a period in which the entire sector is contracting and still searching for its footing. Our team's ability to grow PSYC's viewership despite these market conditions is a primary reason why we remain firm believers in both the long-term vision for Psychedelic Spotlight and the growth potential we see in the psychedelic space itself."

Director of Psychedelic Spotlight, Maria Holyanova, added: "We believe these encouraging numbers are proof that our growth strategy is working, and we're eager to continue down the path of making Psychedelic Spotlight the most trusted media outlet in the psychedelic community."

Mr. Flores concluded with: "In my humble opinion, the momentum behind Psychedelic Spotlight's audience expansion, much like the momentum behind the larger psychedelic movement, is far too strong to be stopped at this point. The already unprecedented coverage from major media outlets only confirms the inevitability of this nature-based health and wellness revolution."

About PSYC Corporation PSYC

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

