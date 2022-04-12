Celsion Corporation to Highlight its PLACCINE Platform Technology During Oral Presentation at the World Vaccine Congress

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation CLSN, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced it would highlight its PLACCINE platform technology in an oral presentation at the World Vaccine Congress taking place in Washington D.C. on April 18-21, 2022.
Dr. Khursheed Anwar, Chief Scientific Officer at Celsion will present the Company's technology platform during the Cancer and Immunotherapy session, in his presentation entitled: "Novel DNA Approaches for Cancer Immunotherapies and Multivalent Infectious Disease Vaccines." Details of the presentation are as follows:
Session: Cancer and Immunotherapy – M4
Location: Liberty Salon I-K
Title: Novel DNA Approaches for Cancer Immunotherapies and Multivalent Infectious Disease Vaccines
Presenter: Dr. Khursheed Anwar, Chief Scientific Officer, Celsion
Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022
Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time
A replay of Dr. Anwar's presentation along with his slides will be available after his presentation on the investor portion of the Celsion website under Scientific Presentations.
About Celsion Corporation
Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors, regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.
Celsion Investor Contact
Jeffrey W. Church
Executive Vice President and CFO
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com
# # #
