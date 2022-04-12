Flywire Announces 2022 Analyst Day

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation FLYW ("Flywire" or the "Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Boston, MA and virtually. The event will take place from 1:00pm ET to 5:00pm ET and will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with various members of Flywire's management team.
In-person attendance is limited. If you would like to attend in person, please contact flywireir@icrinc.com by April 19. The event will be webcast live from Flywire's investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website for one year following the presentations.
About Flywire
Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.
Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.
Flywire supports more than 2,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contacts
Media:
Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com
Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com
Investor Relations:
ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.