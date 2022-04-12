Multiband Global Launches Helios Energy Solutions

System uses clean energy technology to optimize 4G LTE and 5G network needs

AUSTIN, TX, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. ("AMRR") AMRR, holding company of Multiband Global (MBG), a leading IT and network lifecycle company, today announces the commercial release of Helios energy solutions.

The company's Helios products deliver clean energy solutions for commercial 4G LTE and 5G networks, optimizing applications for highly efficient and reliable service. An environmentally-sound alternative to fossil fuel-dependent generators, MBG's Helios products use lithium-ion and lithium phosphate batteries, with solar panels generating the energy required to fuel the batteries.

James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO, said, "Multiband Global is proud to launch an environmentally-friendly, cost efficient energy solution to our commercial customers. The Helios system provides reliable, self-sustained power delivery to network systems while allowing for smaller installation footprints, reduced fuel use and, importantly, cost savings on energy and maintenance.

"MBG's Helios systems and products will be assembled in America and distributed to commercial customers worldwide."

The Helios system includes two products:

MBG Helios Backup , which provides high efficiency and naturally cooling rectifiers to power networks, and,

, which provides high efficiency and naturally cooling rectifiers to power networks, and, MBG Helios Power, which is a highly-efficient supply system that minimizes fuel usage and total cost of ownership by installing self-sustained, solar technology to customers' networks. This can be used in urban and rural applications where power supplies can be difficult.

MBG is a leading IT and network lifecycle provider. In February, the company completed a successful acquisition of AMR Resources, LLC from assets of Onepath Integrated Services, a large-scale telecommunications, system and network planning provider with a nationwide footprint.

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is the holding company of Multiband Global, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system / network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company's clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, national security and government.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in the Exchange Act. These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.





For more information:

Samantha Sondrup

SVP and Chief of Staff

866-365-0620

Samantha.sondrup@multibandglobal.com





PCG Advisory Inc.

Chuck Harbey

646-863-6341

charbey@pcgadvisory.com