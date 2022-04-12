SFLMaven Announces Another Tremendous Week, with $311k in Total Sales for the Seven Days Ended April 7

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. SFLM, ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Total Sales of $311k for seven days ended Apr 7

Apr 7 Thursday Night Auction Sales of 286k

The Company continues to see strong sales driven by huge participation in its weekly "Famous Thursday Night Auction" events.

The April 7 auction was highlighted by the sale of a Vintage heavy Platinum 5.44CT VS1/F diamond cluster & 12mm pearl ring size 8.25 for $5,200 and a Heavy 18K yellow gold 6.72CT VS/F diamond and Colombian emerald formal necklace, which sold for $5,602.

Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven, stated, "2022 has been a remarkable year already, with bigger auctions, bigger sales runs, more items, more new customers, more repeat customers, and higher web traffic than we have ever seen before. Last week was no exception, with another $300k-plus week in the books. With Easter weekend approaching, we anticipate another exceptional Thursday Night action on April 14 given the exquisite line up of new merchandise ready to find a new home this week."

Visit the Company's eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven's upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. SFLM is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

