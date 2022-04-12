Armstrong World Industries to Report First-Quarter 2022 Results April 26

LANCASTER, Pa., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI, a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, will release its first-quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Conference call and webcast information as well as the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
To participate by telephone, please dial:
- (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
- (631) 291-4622 (International)
- Conference ID: 6367957
A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com
|Contacts
|Investors:
|Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
|Media:
|Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
