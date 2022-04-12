Global Network Slicing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Slicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network slicing market reached a value of US$ 299.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,082.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.06% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Network slicing is a mechanism for creating multiple unique virtualized and logical networks over a multi-domain infrastructure. It is widely used for asset management, real-time streaming, network monitoring, supply chain management and remote monitoring. Network slicing aids in reducing operating expenses (OPEX), transforming business operations by tailoring networking specifications, reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and providing improved operational efficiency.
It also enables a single network operator to offer various services based on the requirements of the user and provide differentiated services at scale. As a result, network slicing finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, entertainment and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).
Network Slicing Market Trends:
Significant improvements in the cellular network technology is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are increasingly adopting software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions for agile installation of networks and enhanced network programmability to meet the operational requirements. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the next generation 5G network to enable enhanced speed and bandwidth connectivity is providing a thrust to the market growth.
Furthermore, the integration of connected devices, systems, appliances and services with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications for remote access and enhanced user experience and fast data transmission capabilities is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing deployment of smart grids, factories, homes and vehicles, along with the widespread adoption of network slicing solutions in the healthcare industry to access real-time data and conduct remote robotic surgeries, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global network slicing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, end user and industry vertical.
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by End User:
- Telecom Operators
- Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Media and Entertainment
- Transport and Logistic
- BFSI
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Amdocs, Argela Technologies (Turk Telekomunikasyon A.?.), Aria Networks Ltd., BT Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global network slicing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network slicing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global network slicing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Network Slicing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Telecom Operators
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Enterprises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
8.1 Manufacturing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Healthcare
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Media and Entertainment
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Transport and Logistic
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 BFSI
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Government
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Amdocs
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Argela Technologies (Turk Telekomunikasyon)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Aria Networks Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 BT Group plc
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Mavenir
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Nokia Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 ZTE Corporation
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc32ib
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.