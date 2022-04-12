Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $68.8 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical/diagnostic imaging market garnered $38.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $68.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in need for the point-of-care imaging system, increased demand for enhanced optical images for improved diagnosis of diseases and disorders, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global medical/diagnostic imaging market. However, high cost of diagnostic/medical imaging devices and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of key players that aim to develop innovative technology and increase in R&D activities in imaging technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Market Size by 2030 $68.8 Billion Forecast Year 2020-2030 Growing CAGR 5.8% Base Year 2020

Impact of Covid-19 on Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market

The Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact on the growth of the medical/diagnostic imaging market as the demand for CT scanners, MRI scanners, and X-ray imaging devices surged considerably to determine the level of infection.

A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to cope with rise in demand for scans and provide improved healthcare facilities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global medical/diagnostic imaging market based on product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the X-ray imaging systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes segments including CT scanners, MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems.

Based on application, the cardiovascular and thoracic segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total share of the global medical/diagnostic imaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the breast health segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global medical/diagnostic imaging market analyzed in the research include Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.), Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Planmeca OY, Materialise NV, and Siemens AG.

