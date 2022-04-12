Worldwide RegTech Industry to 2027 - Featuring Acuant, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Jumio Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RegTech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RegTech market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
RegTech, or regulatory technology, refers to the solutions used for monitoring the in-house regulatory requirements of an organization. It utilizes machine learning (ML), cloud computing and blockchain technologies to simplify and standardize compliance processes and identify irregularities and issues in the digital payment platforms.
It is also utilized for various banking and financial services, such as Know-Your-Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring, customer credit scoring, anti-money laundering (AML) screening, trade data tracking, fraud prevention and compliance risk analysis. It can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud and is also utilized for identity management reporting, risk management and tracking transactions that occur online in real-time. RegTech aids in the digitization of manual reporting and compliance processes and offers enhanced agility, operation speeds, integration and analytics capabilities.
RegTech Market Trends:
Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing occurrence of fraudulent activities across the internet leading to financial losses is providing a thrust to the market growth. RegTech aids in the accurate detection of illicit activities and minimizing the risks of errors due to human intervention. In line with this, the widespread adoption of RegTech for non-finance industries is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. These technologies aid in the automation of employee surveillance, compliance data management, fraud prevention and AML activities. Other factors, including the adoption of advanced technological solutions for faster and more secured online transactions, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global RegTech market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, enterprises size, application and end user.
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Enterprises Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management
- Regulatory Intelligence
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Regulatory Reporting
- Identity Management
Breakup by End User:
- Banks
- Insurance Companies
- FinTech Firms
- IT and Telecom
- Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Jumio, London Stock Exchange Group plc, MetricStream Inc., NICE Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Trulioo and Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global RegTech market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RegTech market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprises size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global RegTech market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global RegTech Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 Cloud-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Enterprises Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Regulatory Intelligence
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Risk and Compliance Management
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Regulatory Reporting
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Identity Management
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Banks
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Insurance Companies
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 FinTech Firms
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 IT and Telecom
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Public Sector
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Energy and Utilities
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ACTICO GmbH
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Acuant Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Ascent
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 ComplyAdvantage
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Jumio
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 London Stock Exchange Group plc
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.10 MetricStream Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 NICE Ltd.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 PricewaterhouseCoopers
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Thomson Reuters Corporation
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14 Trulioo
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15 Wolters Kluwer N.V.
16.3.15.1 Company Overview
16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15.3 Financials
16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eej3n2
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.