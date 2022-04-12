Worldwide RegTech Industry to 2027 - Featuring Acuant, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Jumio Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RegTech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RegTech market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



RegTech, or regulatory technology, refers to the solutions used for monitoring the in-house regulatory requirements of an organization. It utilizes machine learning (ML), cloud computing and blockchain technologies to simplify and standardize compliance processes and identify irregularities and issues in the digital payment platforms.

It is also utilized for various banking and financial services, such as Know-Your-Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring, customer credit scoring, anti-money laundering (AML) screening, trade data tracking, fraud prevention and compliance risk analysis. It can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud and is also utilized for identity management reporting, risk management and tracking transactions that occur online in real-time. RegTech aids in the digitization of manual reporting and compliance processes and offers enhanced agility, operation speeds, integration and analytics capabilities.



RegTech Market Trends:

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing occurrence of fraudulent activities across the internet leading to financial losses is providing a thrust to the market growth. RegTech aids in the accurate detection of illicit activities and minimizing the risks of errors due to human intervention. In line with this, the widespread adoption of RegTech for non-finance industries is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. These technologies aid in the automation of employee surveillance, compliance data management, fraud prevention and AML activities. Other factors, including the adoption of advanced technological solutions for faster and more secured online transactions, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global RegTech market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, enterprises size, application and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Regulatory Reporting

Identity Management

Breakup by End User:

Banks

Insurance Companies

FinTech Firms

IT and Telecom

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Jumio, London Stock Exchange Group plc, MetricStream Inc., NICE Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Trulioo and Wolters Kluwer N.V.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global RegTech market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RegTech market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprises size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global RegTech market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global RegTech Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Enterprises Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Regulatory Intelligence

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Risk and Compliance Management

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Regulatory Reporting

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Identity Management

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Banks

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Insurance Companies

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 FinTech Firms

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Public Sector

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ACTICO GmbH

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Acuant Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Ascent

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 ComplyAdvantage

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Jumio

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 London Stock Exchange Group plc

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 MetricStream Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 NICE Ltd.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 PricewaterhouseCoopers

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 Thomson Reuters Corporation

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14 Trulioo

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.15 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

16.3.15.1 Company Overview

16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.15.3 Financials

16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eej3n2

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900