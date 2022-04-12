Global Compressed Natural Gas Market to Generate $22.3 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global compressed natural gas market generated $9.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $22.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in oil prices, cost-effectiveness of CNG, and growth in energy requirements by various nations drive the growth of the global compressed natural gas market. However, initial investment cost, high cost of CNG storage tanks, and installation costs in automobiles with limited number of CNG fueling stations impede the growth of compressed natural gas market in the future. On the contrary, rise in the financial health of many countries across the globe, surge in stringent government regulations in pollution control present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the virus resulted in temporary ban on import & export activities. In addition, manufacturing activities across various industrieswere shut down, which decreased the demand for CNG from its consumers.

Furthermore, a pause in the construction of new CNG infrastructures and natural gas fields due to a lack of labor and an increase in the demand-supply gap slowed the growth of the compressed natural gas market, was during the pandemic. This hampered market growth in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020.

However, by the second quarter of 2021, the CNG market had rebounded, due to the COVID-19 vaccination in a number of economies throughout the world, which boosted the global economy.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global compressed natural gas market based on source, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the non-associated gas segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the unconventional sources segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of associated gas segments.

Based on end-user, the light-duty vehicles segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global compressed natural gas market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the medium or heavy-duty buses segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the medium or heavy-duty truck segment.

Based on region, North America is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific, held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030.

Leading players of the global compressed natural gas market analyzed in the research include Eni, Chevron Corporation, EOG Resources, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Trillium CNG, Phillips 66 Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, JW Power Company, Total Energies, and Indraprastha Gas Limited.

