Nerdio Appoints Gavriella Schuster to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, today announced the appointment of former Microsoft Corporate Vice President and "Global Channel Chief," as well as leading diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) advocate, Gavriella Schuster to its board of directors.

Schuster brings a wealth of experience to Nerdio related to driving digital and cloud transformation for partners and organizations utilizing Microsoft technologies. In her former role as a Microsoft corporate vice president, she was responsible for the global recruitment, enablement, and engagement of Microsoft partners. During her 25-year tenure, she expanded the Microsoft partner ecosystem to over 90,000 cloud services partners with 12,000 published marketplace solutions and one trillion dollars in partner-driven sales value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gavriella to our board of directors amid a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for our company," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder, Nerdio. "Her proven track record of partner-related accomplishments and driving organizational success on a global scale will be advantageous in propelling Nerdio's international growth and adoption by organizations interested in leveraging Microsoft technologies."

Schuster's expertise will support and strengthen Nerdio's continued investments in its growing customer base and community. Current initiatives include expanding its staff and presence internationally in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprise organizations to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Its Nerdio Manager products drastically simplify management by eliminating the prerequisite need for deep knowledge of the Azure platform, ensure efficient operations through automation, and lower Azure compute and storage costs on average between 50-75%. Thousands of organizations and over two million end users benefit from Nerdio's technology.

"Nerdio is truly in a class of its own when it comes to enabling any company to benefit from Microsoft's virtual desktop offerings regardless of their current environment, IT staff or technical expertise in Azure," said Schuster. "I have long admired the company for its leadership in both the channel community and Microsoft's partner ecosystem, and relish working with this team in my new capacity as a board member."

Schuster joins Nerdio board members Bret Maxwell, MK Capital; Harry Zoberman, Zoberman Advisory Group; and Andy Lees, another former top Microsoft executive with extensive product and enterprise go-to-market (GTM) expertise. Vladimirskiy serves as a board member in addition to his role as CEO. Schuster also sits on the board of directors for Open Systems, Chinasoft International, Women in Cloud, and SHE, in addition to holding advisory board positions with many organizations including the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP). Schuster is a fierce advocate for DEI. Her ALLIES eBook provides a framework for anyone to become an ally through six simple actions. Additionally, she is an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users' own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

Haley Sullivan Nerdio 2243690112 hsullivan@getnerdio.com