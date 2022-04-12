Xometry to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. XMTR, the global digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on May 11, 2022.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2022 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on May 11, 2022.

Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

Please dial (877) 313-2061 (US/CAN) or (470) 495-9537 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 1993784

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.

About Xometry

Xometry XMTR powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity while also providing suppliers with the critical resources they need to grow their businesses. Xometry is home to Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, and the popular Thomasnet.com platform.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison for Xometry

Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com