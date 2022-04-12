Go1 Acquires Coorpacademy to Diversify Content Available to Learners and Expand European Reach and Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go1 , one of the world's largest corporate education content hubs, announced today the acquisition of Coorpacademy, an innovative e-learning platform and content library with a multinational customer base. With offices in France and Switzerland, Coorpacademy will support Go1's growth plans for Europe, a notable region expanding its large corporate learning market, and its already vast offerings of digital learning and education resources.



This latest acquisition presents a big opportunity for Go1 and moves the needle closer to its goal of reaching one billion learners globally. It also highlights the company's commitment to continuing its momentum of steady growth following its $200M Series D funding round in July 2021. As Go1 continues to scale globally as a leader in the corporate education space, the company plans to focus its expansion in the US and Europe but looks forward to the opportunities of reaching and impacting new regions in the future.

"Go1's core purpose is to help organizations and learners access great content from thousands of content providers. The combination with Coorpacademy brings an exciting set of new content partners into the mix, and ultimately helps us reach more skills and areas of interest for our customers," said Andrew Barnes, CEO and co-founder of Go1. "Coorpacademy is already well established in France and Switzerland, and we are excited about this geographic expansion."

This integration will focus on augmenting existing products and content libraries to ensure that a variety of users have content that fits the needs of their customers. With nearly one million users already utilizing Coorpacademy's current offering, its integration into Go1 will accelerate professional growth and development, and support Go1's mission to the dedication of lifelong learning. Additionally, this acquisition will enhance Go1's existing roots in Europe and extend the e-learning content library in the region to support the growing demand for quality content.

"Go1's unique approach to learning and development through curated playlists makes this company and leadership team an ideal partner for Coorpacademy," said Jean-Marc Tassetto, Coorpacademy's Co-Founder and CEO. "Not only is this a great opportunity for our two companies to come together to make corporate education accessible to millions of learners, but it adds value for existing customers that are prioritizing and expanding their learning and development resources. We are looking forward to building the future of L&D with Go1."

Coorpacademy's co-founders Arnauld Mitre, Frederick Benichou and Jean-Marc Tassetto will be joining the Go1 leadership team to continue to support company growth and oversee the day-to-day operations for Coorpacademy.

For more information on Go1 and Coorpacademy visit www.Go1.com and www.coorpacademy.com .

About Go1:

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organization needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning. Go1.com has raised over US$280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Our Innovation Fund, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com .

About Coorpacademy

Coorpacademy is a European leading Edtech startup in Digital Learning. Our mission is revolutionising online corporate training with a platform and a Smart Content Library that integrates the latest innovations in instructional design, including gamification, microlearning, adaptive and social learning. We promise a more fun, flexible and collaborative learning experience, focused on the learner.

Based in Paris and in Lausanne at the Swiss EdTech Collider of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), we are at the heart of research on new learning methods.

Coorpacademy offers tailor-made content for its Enterprise customers and their 1,000,000 employees, but also a catalogue of over 1,800 courses produced with top industry content partners like Forbes, IBM, Wolters Kluwer and Video Arts to upskill employees on Future of Work topics and develop their employability.

Enjoy Learning.

Learn more at www.coorpacademy.com

