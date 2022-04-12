Billy Goat Brands Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs First Regional Distribution Agreement

FunGuys Beverages enters arrangement for Drip Coffee Social to distribute its branded Line of "KOLD" premium functional cold brew coffee beverages

Drip Coffee Social has hundreds of relationships with retail locations across British Columbia

FunGuys is working to disrupt the US$655 million cold-brew coffee market1 by providing a healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional coffee beverages



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") GOAT BGTTF (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned portfolio business FunGuys Beverages ("FunGuys" or the "Subsidiary") has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Drip Coffee Social Ltd. ("Drip") to distribute the KOLD line of organic mushroom-infused, cold-brew, coffee beverages ("KOLD Beverages"). FunGuys is a rapidly growing manufacturer and distributor of premium functional beverages. The Agreement directly bolsters FunGuys' retail footprint for KOLD Beverages within Drip's locations as well as via Drip's relationships with hundreds of retail locations across British Columbia. Headquartered in British Columbia, FunGuys is working to disrupt the USD 655 million cold-brew coffee market1 by providing a healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional coffee beverages.

The Agreement provides FunGuys with an opportunity to expand its presence within its home market and strengthen its brand equity through Drip's established retail footprint. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Drip shall distribute the KOLD Beverages at both of its locations in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Nanaimo is the fifth largest city in British Columbia, located along the Vancouver Island coastline, and was one of the top five fastest growing in Canada over the past five years.2 More broadly, with millennials providing the strongest source of demand for cold-brew coffee, the province's population of those aged 25-44 is significant at approximately 1,205,000 or 26% of the total population.3

The Agreement marks an important milestone for FunGuys and its growth strategy, as it represents the first step in introducing KOLD Beverages to retail outlets in Canada. FunGuys' launch of KOLD Beverages will be featured on its e-commerce store, with fulfillment arranged to be provided by third-party logistics providers. FunGuys is 100% owned by GOAT, which is committed to supporting FunGuys' growth to become the leading manufacturer and distributor of organic mushroom-infused cold-brew coffee beverages in the world. Each serving of KOLD Beverages is infused with 160mg of Chaga and Lion's Mane mushroom extract, among other natural ingredients that are meant to help create an alternative, sustainable ritual for coffee lovers.

Management Commentary

"I am excited to enter into this distribution deal for KOLD Beverages and view it as complementary to both FunGuys and Drip. The British Columbia market is growing very quickly for this type of product, especially on Vancouver Island and the lower mainland. Therefore, I expect the Agreement to be mutually beneficial for all involved, as consumers are always looking for great new products that are healthy and taste delicious, and KOLD Beverages deliver on both fronts", said Scott Marr, Owner of Drip.

"We are thrilled to support the growth that we've seen at FunGuys as its team continues to move forward with cultivating new sales channels. Through the Agreement, FunGuys will be able to accelerate its expansion plan for 2022 including the advancement of its e-commerce store. This is expected to enable FunGuys to further position itself as a leading distributor of mushroom-infused cold-brew coffee beverages in the market," said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. "The GOAT team continues to bring innovative, food-based and ESG-focused opportunities to its shareholders, by investing in sustainable, early-stage companies," added Mr. Harris.

RSU Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 118,500 restricted share units (the "RSUs") in aggregate to a certain arm's length consultant, pursuant to the Company's RSU plan. Upon vesting four months and one day from the date of issuance, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in exchange.

