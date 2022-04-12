The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is expected to grow from USD 523.6 Million in 2020 to USD 937.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy harvesting system market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to supportive government policies along with the growing environmental awareness. Energy harvesting/power harvesting/energy scavenging is the process in which energy is captured from an environment of system and then converted into usable electric power. This system mainly comprises of a circuitry to charge an energy storage cell, and manage the power, offering protection and regulation. In addition, it eliminates need for conventional power sources, such as power cables and batteries, thus reducing general cost and can easily power remotely located electronic devices, wearable electronics, and sensor networks.

Key Insights & Findings:

The transducers segment led the energy harvesting system market and valued at USD 204.73 Million in 2020. This is mainly due to growth in usage of electromechanical transducers to harvest vibration energy.

The light energy harvesting segment led the energy harvesting system market and valued at USD 156.03 Million in 2020. This is mainly due to an upsurge in the manufacturing of solar-based products coupled with the rising efficiency of photovoltaic cells.

The building & home automation application segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 180.64 Million in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by emerging demand for energy harvesting system in building & home automation as it offers flexibility for distribution as there is no requirement for hardwiring.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the energy harvesting system market and valued at USD 169.12 Million in 2020. A number of factors such as rapid technological developments in the field of energy harvesting and huge building & home automation investments, which uses renewable energy boosts demand for the energy harvesting system in North America.

Key players operating in the global energy harvesting system market Cymbet Corporation, Tekceleo, Cedrat Technologies SA, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Advanced Linear Devices Inc., Powercast, Xidas,Mide Technology Corporation, and Analog Devices among others. To enhance their market share in the global energy harvesting system market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in October 2020, Xidas IoT, one of the most anticipated company in the IoT Industry has created VP3, a vibration-based energy harvesting product and a cost-effective solution for dealing with the battery life, the IoT market's major issue.

In March 2021, Schneider Electric partnered with ZF Friedrichshafen AG for the introduction of a new level of smart industrial switches. Schneider Electric has introduced new industrial Harmony ZBRT wireless and battery-less interface with the help of the compact generator from ZF.

Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Component:

Transducers

Power Management IC (PMIC)

Storage Unit

Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology:

Light Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting

Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

Others

Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Building and Home Automation

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the energy harvesting system market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

