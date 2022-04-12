Citrus Pulp Pellets Market to Reach USD 858.4 Million by 2028 | Citrus Pulp Pellets Industry to Hit a CAGR of 3.18% by 2021-2028

Pune, India , April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global citrus pulp pellets market size was USD 670.1 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 689.5 million 2021 to USD 858.4 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.18% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, "Citrus Pulp Pellets Market, 2021-2028." Factors such as rocketing livestock count and rising demand for nutritional dietary needs will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Also, increasing presence of high total digestible nutrient (TDNs) and a higher rate of water absorption will boost the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions in Supply Chains to Cause Production Delays During Pandemic Era

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several business practices across the world and the sector of citrus pulp pellets is no different. The regions of North America and Europe are hugely dependent on raw material procurements from Asia Pacific. However, the pandemic has bought on several lockdowns and movement restrictions on the general population in order to restrict raw material supply. This has made the demand for livestock feed products, including citrus-based pellets to decrease over the forecast period. These factors will be responsible for a slow revival of the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/citrus-pulp-pellets-market-102261

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Louis Dreyfus Citrus (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Furst-McNess Company (Illinois, U.S.)

LaBudde Group Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Suwannee Valley Feeds LLC (Florida, U.S.)

KW Alternative Feeds (West Yorkshire, U.K.)

Cefetra Group (Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland)

Lhoist (Limelette, Belgium)

Citrosuco North America, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

Citrus Products of Belize Limited (CPBL) (Belize City, Belize)

Report Coverage

The citrus pulp pellets research study aims to cover qualitative and quantitative insights into the market by providing all possible info on the growth factors that are accompanying the market. Additionally, the study also contains, recent industry developments and other strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. Various regulatory scenarios surrounding the market are also noted in the study in order for businesses to develop expansive ideas.

Segments

By form, the market can be divided into orange-based, grapefruit-based, and others.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into swine feed, dairy feed, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/citrus-pulp-pellets-market-102261

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Presence of High Total Digestible Nutrient (TDNs) to Bolster Growth

Citrus pellets have high nutritional values due to a high content of readily fermentable carbohydrates and higher rate of water absorption that will boost the citrus pulp pellets market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing count of livestock for personal as well industrial consumption in various formats will increase the footprint of the market. Increasing human population and a high level of fiber present aiding growth, reproduction, and maintaining health will further fuel the growth of the market.

However, shorter life cycle of citrus pulp pellets due to high presence of moisture will hinder the market growth to a certain extent. Additionally, limited availability of raw materials for production will further limit the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market due to a Higher Livestock Population

Asia Pacific will occupy the largest citrus pulp pellets market share due to a considerable livestock population when compared to its counterparts and rising per capita income among consumers. Also, emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the rest of the ASEAN countries, and rising awareness regarding livestock nutrition will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Also, Europe will witness significant contributions to the market owing to a higher demand for dairy-based products. North America will hold a considerable market share due to rising presence of key market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Focus on Novel Product Launches to Increase Market Presence

The citrus pulp pellets sector is highly fragmented due to increasing number of dominant players in regional and local settings. These section of players are segmented among the emerging economies such as North America and Europe. The leading players in the market such as Louis Dreyfus Citrus, SAF Feed & Food, and LaBudde Group Inc. are striving to capture the maximum market share by focusing on intense R&D activities along with launching the latest products to maximize revenues.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/citrus-pulp-pellets-market-102261

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the Parent Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/citrus-pulp-pellets-market-102261

Industry Development

March 2020: According to the study of UFBA - Universidade Federal da Bahia, the citrus pulp can replace corn in feedlot diets to decrease metabolic problems by reducing formation of lactate ruminal.

Read Related Insights:

Beet Pulp Pellets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Molasses-Based Beet Pulp Pellets, and Plain Beet Pulp Pellets), Application (Swine Feed, Dairy Feed, Equine Feed, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Liquid Sugar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Cane, Beet), By Form (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Beverage, Others) and regional forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™