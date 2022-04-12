Malaysia Private K12 Education Market Expected to Reach RM 19 Bn by 2026 due to Rising Number of Private Schools & Increasing Preference for International Schools: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaysia News

Key Findings

In order to thrive and capture future growth opportunities, education providers should focus on innovative classroom and learning enrichment, brand development and partnerships, and business sustainability and value creation.

As the corona crisis is becoming persistent, parents are increasingly looking for schools that are fully in-person rather than remote and, for many, that means switching to an independent institution, regardless the price tag.

Every private school in Malaysia is still struggling to continue increasing student enrollment due to increasing competition and decreasing birth rate also posing a major threat to the Private K12 Education Industry.

Education Ministry was the biggest recipient of allocations in Malaysia's budget 2022, with an allocation of RM 67.1 Bn. The government allowed income tax exemption for nursery and kindergarten fees, increased the early school aid to RM150 in 2022 and provided subsidy of RM 100 for each teacher to buy gadgets for online learning.

Synchronized Learning: Synchronous online conferencing systems, such as Google Meet, have allowed experts from anywhere in the world to join online classrooms & have allowed presentations to be recorded for individual learners to watch at a time most convenient for them. Malaysia was the top number one to use Google Classroom among 52 regions worldwide between March 18, 2020, to May 2, 2020.

Strategic Partnerships and Digitization as an opportunity for Innovators: A sustainable business model and clear strategic positioning are key to competing in a saturated market. Creating value through strategic partnerships and digitization can help further strengthen a school's value proposition and student appeal.

Rising Enrolments in Pre-Primary Level: Private sector holds 75% of the total Pre-primary schools in Malaysia and will continue to dominate the Pre-Primary Level of Education due to limited presence of Government Public schools in this segment.

The report titled " Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Outlook to 2026– Driven by Rising Population and Increasing Affluence along with Shift in Parent Preference Towards Holistic Education " provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Private K-12 Education industry in Malaysia. The report covers various aspects including the current K-12 education scenario, revenue generated by schools, its segmentations viz level of education– Pre-Primary vs. Primary vs. Secondary, Gender (Male vs. Female), Geographic Distribution of Schools, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market:-

By Level of Education

Pre-Primary

Primary

Secondary

By Gender

Male

Female

By Region

Selangor

Sabah

Johor

Sarawak

Kuala Lumpur

Others

Key Target Audience

International School Operators

Private School Operators

Potential New Entrants in Private K-12 Industry

Government Agencies

Education Consultants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2021

2015-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Schools Covered:-

Beacon House Malaysia

Regent International School

Tenby Schools

Wesley Methodist School

Fair View International school

REAL International School

Cempaka International School

Collinz International School

Campus Rangers International School

Alice Smith School

Taylor's International School

Sri KDU International School

St. John's International School

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Malaysia Education Industry

Genesis and Overview of Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Size

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Segmentations

Overview of Major Private Schools in Malaysia

Competition Analysis: Market Share of Private K-12 Schools in Malaysia, 2021

Steps to open a Private School in Malaysia

Government Initiatives and Regulations in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

SWOT Analysis of Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

Key Trends in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

Challenges & Changes in Delivery mode of Education during Covid 19

Impact of COVID 19 on Enrolment and Fees

Outlook and Future Projections for Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

Expected upcoming schools in Malaysia

Private K-12 Education Landscape Expected Change in the Future

Recommendations / Success Factors

Research Methodology

Appendix

Malaysia Private K12 Education Market

