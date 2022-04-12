Morocco Fitness Services Market -- Increasing Health Risks Awareness amongst the population along with Evolving Business Model of Fitness Centers to drive market growth: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco News

Growth in the Fitness Industry will be triggered by a 8.0 % increase in the number of clubs across the country driving a total increase in members by 10.7 % and contributing 0.1% to GDP.

Increasing awareness about the consequences of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity that include high blood pressure, heart strokes, and diabetes are expected to intensify the number of subscribers in Morocco.

Studios are expected to adapt to the online space post pandemic and expand their offerings by providing digital fitness application with personalized training and highly discounted one-on-one virtual personal training sessions.

Services Diversification: The growth in the commercial fitness centers would be facilitated by the increase in number of value added services like Pilates, Zumba, Martial Arts, Spa, Jacuzzi, salon, aqua aerobics, yoga & others. Consumers are expected to engage with fitness and wellness companies more than ever before in an attempt to adopt healthier lifestyles and build supporting communities.

Growth in Number of Hotel based Fitness Establishments: Opening of additional five star properties and expansion of star hotels such as Radisson and Hyatt will positively affect the market. In 2021, 12 extra hotels will open their doors and add 1,810 rooms and another 11 projects have been lined up for completion in 2023 and beyond, thereby increasing the establishments of fitness centers.

New Business Models to gain traction: Fitness brands are actively optimizing their business models, integrating behavioral science into health and fitness through personal and group sessions encouraging clients to focus on their fitness goals. Offering pay per class model to provide flexibility and convenience and encourage participation in all age groups will intensify the number of subscribers.

The report titled " Morocco Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by fitness-related policies, Increased awareness and popularization of fitness centers " by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to increasing health risks awareness amongst the population, evolving business model of fitness centers along with growth of fitness enthusiast population and female only fitness centers in Morocco. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 18.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Morocco Fitness Market

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Morocco Health and Fitness Market

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Morocco Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience:-

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Economic Landscape of Morocco

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Morocco

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Morocco Health and Fitness Market

Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Morocco

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Morocco

Morocco Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Morocco

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Morocco

Future Outlook and Projections for Morocco Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Morocco Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

Digital Fitness Morocco

Member Penetration Morocco Fitness

Commercial Gyms Morocco

Hotel Fitness Centre Morocco

Hotel Gyms Morocco

Active Members Morocco Fitness

Fitness GDP Contribution Morocco

Fitness Technology Disruptions Morocco

Fitness Equipment Market Morocco

Residential Gyms Morocco

University Gyms Morocco

Medical Fitness Centres Morocco

Sports Clubs Morocco

Health Cost Morocco

Lifestyle Disease Morocco

Fitness Centre Construction Cost

Morocco Fitness Services Market

