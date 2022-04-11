Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Celsius, FAT, Cano, and Vertiv and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, FAT Brands, Inc. FAT, Cano Health, Inc. CANO, and Vertiv Holding Co. VRT. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH

Class Period: August 12, 2021 – March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2022

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Celsius disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report due to "staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings." Specifically, Celsius "determined that the calculation and expense of non-cash share-based compensation, related to grants of stock options and restricted stock units awarded to certain former employees and retired directors were materially understated for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021." As a result, management concluded that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell to an intra-day low of $56.21 per share on unusually heavy trading volume on March 2, 2022. Over the course of the March 2, 2022 and March 3, 2022 trading sessions, the Company's stock price fell a total of $5.20, or 8.3% on unusually heavy trading volume to close at $57.60 per share on March 3, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Celsius class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CELH

FAT Brands, Inc. FAT

Class Period: December 4, 2017 – February 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

The class action focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FAT Brands is the subject of a report published by the Los Angeles Times on February 19, 2022. According to the Times, "Federal authorities have been investigating Andrew Wiederhorn, Chief Executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, and examining one of his family member's actions as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show."

On this news, FAT Brands' stock fell $2.42, or 22.9%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny-potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the FAT class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FAT

Cano Health, Inc. CANO

Class Period: May 18, 2020 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

On February 28, 2022, Cano Health, Inc., a primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, announced that it will delay the release of Q4 and full year 2021 financials, previously scheduled for today due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit found certain non-cash adjustments related to revenue recognition that may impact when and how the company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.

On this news, Cano's Class A common stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 6.17%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses; (ii) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (iii) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (iv) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Cano class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CANO

Vertiv Holding Co. VRT

Class Period: April 28, 2021 – February 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022

On February 23, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management "consistently underestimat[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.19, or 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Vertiv class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VRT

