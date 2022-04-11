Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 11, 2022

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Thursday, May 12, 2022



BURNABY, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") IFP will release its first quarter financial results on May 11, 2022. Information related to Interfor's first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, May 12, 2022. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 2455297 and it will be available until June 12, 2022.

