POINT Biopharma to Present on its Pan-Cancer FAP-Alpha Targeted Program at the AACR Annual Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT (the "Company" or "POINT"), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, tomorrow on April 12 will present a poster on its FAP-Alpha targeted program PNT2004 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting.

The poster highlights the lead candidate of the PNT2004 program, PNT6555, and is titled "Pre-clinical characterization of the novel Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting ligand PNT6555 for the imaging and therapy of cancer" (Abstract ID: 3554, Session: Preclinical Radiotherapeutics). The data presented demonstrate:

68 Ga-PNT6555 is an effective imaging agent, with strong tumor targeting, low background in normal tissues and rapid clearance via urinary excretion.

Ga-PNT6555 is an effective imaging agent, with strong tumor targeting, low background in normal tissues and rapid clearance via urinary excretion. 177 Lu-PNT6555 shows prolonged tumor retention out to 168 hours post-injection.

Lu-PNT6555 shows prolonged tumor retention out to 168 hours post-injection. Efficacy studies with 177Lu-PNT6555 or 225Ac-PNT6555 demonstrate compelling and dose-responsive inhibition of HEK-mFAP tumor growth.



"A program with pan-cancer potential is tremendously exciting not only for radiopharmaceuticals, but also for precision oncology," said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. "FAP-α is a compelling pan cancer target for imaging and therapy that is found in >90% of epithelial tumors. PNT6555 displays best-in-class tumor retention and normal tissue clearance, enabling delivery of large doses of tumor killing radiation. We look forward to continuing to work with leading physicians and scientists as this program moves towards the clinic in the coming months."

FAP-alpha is a serine protease highly expressed on cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs) which drive tumor progression and resistance to chemo and immuno-therapy. FAP is expressed during early development, but its expression is very limited in healthy adult tissues, making it a compelling target. The clinical candidate in the PNT2004 program, PNT6555, is a D-ala-boroPro based FAP targeting radioligand. In animal studies, PNT6555 has successfully delivered large doses of radiation to tumors with limited uptake observed in non-target tissues.

The phase 1 clinical trial is expected to commence in summer 2022 in Canada and will use a gallium-68 (68Ga)-based PNT6555 molecular imaging agent to select patients to receive a no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 (177Lu)-based PNT6555 therapeutic agent. Additional preclinical studies in syngeneic and PDX models for monotherapy and combination treatment are in development and include other therapeutic isotopes such as actinium-225 (225Ac).

The presentation session will be available on demand through Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full presentations details are available online via the AACR 2022 program:

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/12886

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of best-in-class radio-pharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 and lutetium-177. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/. Information about POINT Biopharma Global Inc.'s Phase 3 SPLASH trial for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients can be found at https://www.splashtrial.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

