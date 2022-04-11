Logistics Industry Leader TTSI Further Expands Its National Presence by Acquiring MCS

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Transportation Services ("TTSI") has completed its sixth industry acquisition since August 2019 by purchasing Marine Container Services ("MCS"). MCS is a Newark, NJ-based provider of intermodal drayage and warehousing services to beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) moving cargo through the Ports of Newark and the Port of Savannah and operates a fleet of over 130 tractors and approximately 300,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space across four facilities. MCS marks TTSI's second acquisition in New Jersey and the third acquisition on the East Coast, all within the last year.



"This acquisition of MCS further solidifies TTSI's position as a market leader in providing logistics services to the nation's largest importers and other strategic customers. We are truly a nationally focused company with a national presence, able to service customers at every gateway," said Vic LaRosa, co-founder and President of TTSI.

As the supply chain continues to face unprecedented capacity constraints, TTSI's growth comes at a critical time. "With these strategic acquisitions, we have positioned ourselves to withstand continued pressure on the supply chain." La Rosa added.

With over 250 trucks nationwide, including alternative fuel platforms, TTSI remains an industry leader in the intermodal drayage business, both operationally and environmentally.

TTSI is a leading logistics services provider with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. The company is headquartered in Southern California and also has operations in Northern California, Savannah, Mobile, Newark, Seattle, Chicago, and Virginia.

