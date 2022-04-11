Parker Hannifin Announces Update on Regulatory Clearances Related to the Acquisition of Meggitt PLC

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation PH "Parker"))), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today confirms that the European Commission ("EC") has cleared the acquisition of Meggitt PLC ("Meggitt"), conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Parker, including the divestment of Parker's Aircraft Wheel and Brake division, located in Avon, Ohio in the United States. Parker has begun the process of selling that business.

In addition, Parker announces that the Acquisition has been approved, without any conditions, by the following regulatory bodies:

the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board; the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission; the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Competition; the Danish Business Authority; the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy; the Presidency of the Italian Council of Ministries (Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri); and the Turkish Competition Board.

Accordingly, Conditions 3(D), 3(H), 3(I), 3(J), 3(L) and 3(M) set out in Part A of Part III of the Scheme Document respectively have been satisfied.

As previously announced on August 2, 2021, the boards of Meggitt and Parker announced that they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended all cash acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Meggitt.

"We are pleased to have received these regulatory clearances as they bring us closer to completion of the acquisition of Meggitt," said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have started the process of selling our Aircraft Wheel and Brake division, which is a great business with strong foundations for growth, an outstanding team and a clear strategy for future success. We continue to engage with other relevant authorities for the necessary approvals with a view to closing as previously anticipated during Q3 2022."

The Acquisition remains subject to satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including further regulatory clearances and the sanction of the scheme of arrangement by the Court pursuant to the Companies Act. Parker continues to expect the Acquisition to close in Q3 2022. For further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite www.aerospacegrowth.com.



About Parker

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.



Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.



The risks and uncertainties in connection with such forward-looking statements related to the proposed acquisition of Meggitt include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay or prevent the closing of the proposed acquisition, including the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed acquisition; the possibility that in order for the parties to obtain regulatory approvals, conditions are imposed that prevent or otherwise adversely affect the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition or cause the parties to abandon the proposed acquisition; adverse effects on Parker's common stock because of the failure to complete the proposed acquisition; Parker's business experiencing disruptions due to acquisition-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, business partners or governmental entities; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, due to unsuccessful implementation strategies or otherwise; and significant transaction costs related to the proposed acquisition.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings; local and global political and competitive market conditions; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, currency exchange rates, and general economic conditions such as inflation and interest rates; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in tax laws; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics.

