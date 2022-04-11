Proactive news headlines including Nova Minerals, Boadicea Resources, Legend Mining and Recce Pharmaceuticals

Sydney, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Nova Minerals Ltd ( NVA NVAAF has now completed the sale of a portion of its investment holding in Snow Lake Resources Ltd LITM , with the funds to be received overnight. Click here

has now completed the sale of a portion of its investment holding in Snow Lake Resources Ltd , with the funds to be received overnight. Click here Boadicea Resources Ltd BOA continues to track an in-ground exploration campaign across its Fraser Range base metal tenements, spearheaded by exploration partner IGO Newsearch Pty Ltd. Click here

continues to track an in-ground exploration campaign across its Fraser Range base metal tenements, spearheaded by exploration partner IGO Newsearch Pty Ltd. Click here Legend Mining Ltd LEG has started diamond drilling at the Mawson prospect within its Rockford Project in Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

has started diamond drilling at the Mawson prospect within its Rockford Project in Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( RCE RECEF has been granted an antiviral Patent Family 3 titled "Anti-Virus Agent and Method for Treatment of Viral Infection" by the Hong Kong special administrative region, furthering marketing, and manufacturing monopolies for its RECCE ® suite of anti-infectives until February 2037. Click here

has been granted an antiviral Patent Family 3 titled "Anti-Virus Agent and Method for Treatment of Viral Infection" by the Hong Kong special administrative region, furthering marketing, and manufacturing monopolies for its RECCE suite of anti-infectives until February 2037. Click here Core Lithium Ltd CXO is out to acquire a new lithium asset near its cornerstone Finniss project in the Northern Territory. Click here

is out to acquire a new lithium asset near its cornerstone Finniss project in the Northern Territory. Click here Hartshead Resources NL HHR has appointed sustain:able, a UK-based oil and gas-focused ESG and sustainability consultancy, as an advisor to assist in the development of its ESG strategy, related emission reduction initiatives and reporting frameworks. Click here

has appointed sustain:able, a UK-based oil and gas-focused ESG and sustainability consultancy, as an advisor to assist in the development of its ESG strategy, related emission reduction initiatives and reporting frameworks. Click here Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR has kicked off its maiden 4000-metre diamond drill program to test the Kanowna Belle-style Sir Laurence Gold Discovery within the Goongarrie Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

has kicked off its maiden 4000-metre diamond drill program to test the Kanowna Belle-style Sir Laurence Gold Discovery within the Goongarrie Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here Dundas Minerals Ltd DUN has tapped Petricore Solutions to be its exploration services provider. Click here

has tapped Petricore Solutions to be its exploration services provider. Click here Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE has tabled its pioneer measured gold resource for Abujar project in Côte D'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

has tabled its pioneer measured gold resource for Abujar project in Côte D'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here archTIS Ltd AR has been invited to participate in a KPMG-led systems integration consortium for the Australian Department of Defence. Click here

has been invited to participate in a KPMG-led systems integration consortium for the Australian Department of Defence. Click here White Rock Minerals Ltd ( WRM WRMCF has staked a contiguous block of new tenements across its new high-grade White Gold Project, identified within the prolific Tintina Gold Province in Alaska. Click here

has staked a contiguous block of new tenements across its new high-grade White Gold Project, identified within the prolific Tintina Gold Province in Alaska. Click here Cyclone Metals Ltd CLE has recovered gold nuggets from additional test pits undertaken at its 100% owned Nickol River Gold Project in WA. Click here

has recovered gold nuggets from additional test pits undertaken at its 100% owned Nickol River Gold Project in WA. Click here Valor Resources Ltd VAL has encountered elevated radioactivity and associated alteration from its maiden drill program at the S-Zone and V-Grid targets within its Hook Lake Uranium Project in Canada. Click here

has encountered elevated radioactivity and associated alteration from its maiden drill program at the S-Zone and V-Grid targets within its Hook Lake Uranium Project in Canada. Click here Latin Resources Ltd LRS has delivered its latest assay results from drilling at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil. Click here

has delivered its latest assay results from drilling at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil. Click here Lake Resources NL ( LKE LLKKF 's Kachi lithium play in Argentina has caught the eye of one of the world's most prominent carmakers. Click here

's Kachi lithium play in Argentina has caught the eye of one of the world's most prominent carmakers. Click here Kingfisher Mining Ltd KFM has sampled historical diamond drill core from its Mick Well prospect in WA's Gascoyne region and found more anomalous rare earth elements (REEs). Click here

has sampled historical diamond drill core from its Mick Well prospect in WA's Gascoyne region and found more anomalous rare earth elements (REEs). Click here Nexus Minerals Ltd NXM has released assays from four diamond drill holes completed at the Crusader – Templar prospect within its Wallbrook gold project in WA. Click here

has released assays from four diamond drill holes completed at the Crusader – Templar prospect within its Wallbrook gold project in WA. Click here Marmota Ltd MEU now has its drill rig on-site at the Aurora Tan Project, where it will begin an 85-hole, 10,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program to hole depths of 117 metres. Click here

now has its drill rig on-site at the Aurora Tan Project, where it will begin an 85-hole, 10,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program to hole depths of 117 metres. Click here Corazon Mining Ltd CZN has kicked off drilling activity at its wholly-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba, Canada. Click here

has kicked off drilling activity at its wholly-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba, Canada. Click here Buru Energy Ltd BRU has updated shareholders on its oil and gas endeavours in Western Australia's Canning Basin amid a burgeoning energy market. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com