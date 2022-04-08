GWG Holdings L Bonds Investor Alert: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation of Emerson Equity and Other Full-Service Brokerage Firms that Sold GWG L Bonds in Light of GWG's Reported Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plans

DALLAS, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes continues to investigate the sales practices of full-service brokerage firms, including Emerson Equity, LLC, relating to GWG Holdings, Inc.'s GWGH ("GWG") L Bonds in light of the Wall Street Journal's reporting that GWG is preparing to file for bankruptcy.



According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., "Brokerage firms such as Emerson Equity have a duty to perform appropriate due diligence to ensure that they understand the nature of products such as GWG's L Bonds. The failure to conduct a reasonable investigation into a product may result in liability, and can be a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim."

GWG Holdings is reportedly planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amidst recent defaults on interest and principal payments, the Company's disclosure about its inability to file an Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed time-period, and an ongoing SEC investigation. Brokerage firms such as Emerson Equity sold GWG L bonds to individual investors, many of whom are elderly or retired individuals.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of Emerson Equity and other full-service brokerage firm relating to GWG's L bonds. Investors with losses in excess of $250,000 in GWG's L Bonds, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts at full-service brokerage firms regarding GWG's L bonds, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956, and download our Special Investor Report.

Contact

KlaymanToskes

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

1-888-997-9956

lklayman@klaymantoskes.com

www.klaymantoskes.com