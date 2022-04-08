Proactive news headlines including QMines, Critical Resources, Rumble Resources and CuFe Ltd

Sydney, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

QMines Ltd QML has received a price target of $0.74 from Shaw and Partners based on an EV/resource multiple benchmarked against a range of copper exploration peers. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd CRR has appointed Milan Bogunovic as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing immediately. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd RTR will lose Brett Keillor from its board, effective April 14, 2022, but he'll remain with the company in his full-time duties as head of technical. Click here

CuFe Ltd CUF 's deal with Gecko Mining Company Pty Ltdto secure a 60% interest in the Tennant Creek Project in the Northern Territory is subject to a change in terms. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd SUV has extended the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) until April 29 2022. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd KSN has reported a new batch of "outstanding" high-grade gold hits from its pioneer drilling campaign at the Mineral Hill Mine's Pearse North deposit in Cobar, NSW. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd M has delivered some of the best gold results received to date from its aircore drilling campaign at Marylebone and Blackfriars prospects within the Gidji joint venture in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd GMR has restarted its reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR is ready to move the earth at the Side Well Gold Project again, this time with a reverse circulation drilling program at the Mulga Bill prospect in WA. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd AGE and joint venture cohorts Chris Reindler and Partners have agreed to a 30-day extension to finalise the 100% acquisition of Exploration Licences that form the Piedmont Farm-in. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd ( KZA KZIA is set to have a busy few days at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in New Orleans, delivering multiple presentations on the paxalisib and EVT801 studies from its oncology-focused pipeline. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE has ticked off on its preferred provider to start construction on its open-pit mine at the Abujar Gold Project in the Côte d'Ivoire. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd ALY has cut the blue ribbon on a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Karonie Gold Project, east of Kalgoorlie in WA. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd BRK has kept the drill bit spinning at its high-impact Flames well in Oklahoma. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd TSC has revealed that it has given notice of termination of the consultancy agreement under which the services of Simon Phillips are provided as CEO, with immediate effect. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd ALA has attracted an increase in valuation from Edison Group, with the recent capital raise extending the runway to end-FY23. Click here

