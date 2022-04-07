Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Stryker Corporation SYK (Stryker).



Stryker is a medical technology company that operates through two segments: MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopedics and Spine.

On April 6, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management (Spruce Point) published a report alleging that Stryker has failed to disclose certain material facts to investors concerning its operations. Specifically, Spruce Point stated that it "Finds Evidence That Stryker Has Failed to Disclose Inventory Accounting Challenges and Made Various Changes to Accounting Policies Designed to Flatter Its Performance, Using Greater Non-GAAP Adjustments to Portray Margin Stability and Earnings Growth." Additionally, the report indicated, among other things, that Stryker has concealed from investors that its true exposure to elective procedures adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was 50% of sales; that a critical ERP project to unify over 40 systems failed miserably; and that critical materials inventory continues to be hampered by supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.

Following this news, the price of Stryker shares were down over 4% in early morning trading on April 6, 2022.

