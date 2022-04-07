The Biggest Names in the Electronics Industry to Exhibit at Questex's Sensors Converge 2022

Rohde & Schwarz, TE Connectivity, Avnet, PowerFilm, onsemi, Digi-Key, Microchip, Trusted Computing Group, Allegro Microsystems, Mouser Electronics and More to Showcase Technology on the Expo Floor



NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex and the Fierce Technology Group today announce the biggest names in the sensors and electronics industry will exhibit at Sensors Converge 2022 , the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends. The event takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Register here .

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, "Engineers have always been under pressure to deliver products and solutions in short timeframes, under budget that are smaller, faster and cheaper. With over 200 exhibitors already signed on, this show will help Engineers meet all the leading supplies in one place, find new products and discover new designs. We're excited to see all of the innovative tech that they will be showcasing on the Expo Floor."

The Sensors Converge Expo Floor will feature the latest sensing technologies and identify new ways to improve products and expand their capabilities using sensors. Cutting-edge technology areas will also be highlighted in Zones and Theaters on the Expo Floor with an exclusive focus on IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, MedTech and Startups.

Sponsors will participate at the event through a range of hands-on workshops, show floor experiences and technology showcases. Top exhibiting sponsors include Rohde & Schwarz, TE Connectivity, Avnet, PowerFilm, On Semi, Digi-Key, Microchip, Trusted Computing Group, Allegro Microsystems and Mouser Electronics.

Sensors Converge has more than 200 exhibitors set to exhibit on the Expo Floor including Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, Amphenol Sensor Technology Group, Bosch Sensortec, Murata Electronics, STMicroelectronics, InvenSense – a TDK Group Company, Sensirion and Melexis.

New to Sensors Converge this year, exhibitors will offer sponsored workshops. They include:

Two full days of workshops by Avnet, which provides attendees with a dev kit

Half-day workshop by Microchip

45-minute workshop by Trusted Computing Group

One-hour workshop by Finite State

The Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , the largest embedded and IoT gathering in North America, will be co-located with Sensors Converge Expo Floor. Participating exhibitors include Renesas, Microchip, Molex, Flexlogic, Hologram, Finite State and more.

Here's what exhibitors have to say about attending Sensors Converge 2022:

"We are excited to join the sensors community at Sensors Converge 2022. This is the place where we come to meet engineers looking to solve complex problems and also learn about new trends. We're excited to be showcasing our latest technology in the area of latest test and measurement technology in the Exhibit Hall," said Faride Akretch, Marketing Manager, Rohde & Schwarz.

"There's no better event to experience the latest advancements in sensor technologies and applications than Sensors Converge," said Jim Beneke, VP, Products and Emerging Technologies, Avnet. "We look forward to providing hands-on training for engineers that's based on our latest development boards, showcasing our technology through interactive booth demos, and presenting Avnet's overall capabilities that position us to confidently deliver what's next--for our customer's success."

In addition to the Expo Hall, the Sensors Converge Conference Program provides top-notch education and training for professionals who design with and integrate sensors, sensor systems, and sensor applications and are shaping the future roadmap of the electronics industry. Sensors Converge will also offer Pre-Conference Symposia providing a deep dive into critical sensors topics and technologies.

Sensors Converge will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Early bird rates end April 22. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

