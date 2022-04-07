QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 7, 2022 2:08 PM | 1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release
Thursday, April 21, 2022 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, April 21, 2022
4:30 p.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
4287318

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, April 23, 2022
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Communication and Investor Relations, 616-365-1555        


Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases