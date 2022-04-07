GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com
Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022
Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer
Press Release
Thursday, April 21, 2022 (after market)
Conference Call
Thursday, April 21, 2022
4:30 p.m. ET
* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast
U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad
Conference ID
4287318
Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, April 23, 2022
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Communication and Investor Relations, 616-365-1555
