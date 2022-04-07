SmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC, the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the first quarter 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after close of market.



David Katzman, SmileDirectClub's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Troy Crawford, interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Central Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: Visit "Events and Presentations" section of the company's IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13728500.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub's website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

