HCFC-142b Market Size 2022, Globally Valued USD 3,711.50 million by 2028 (CAGR of 8.30% )

Global HCFC-142b Market research report includes logical information about the growth trends across important sections in the market along with the latest monetary landscape. The effect of COVID-19 on the global market value, sales, demand trends, and projected growth rates for every part are enveloped in this study. The Global HCFC-142b Market research study is accumulated using a logical analysis of the latest industry trends, governing players, and progressions. The vital information provided in this report will value advanced consumers in staying ahead within the growing market competition.

Below Companies covered in this HCFC-142b Market report:

Arkema

Shandong Dongyue

Shandong Lecron

Zhejiang Juhua

Shanghai Huayi 3F

Zhejiang Sanmei

Sinochem Lantian

Zhejiang Artsen

Zhejiang Fotech

Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech

Market Analysis and Insights: Global HCFC-142b Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HCFC-142b market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2,299.94 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3,711.50 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of HCFC-142b includeArkema, Shandong Dongyue, Shandong Lecron, Zhejiang Juhua, Shanghai Huayi 3F etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 77% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the HCFC-142b capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of HCFC-142b by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global HCFC-142b Scope and Segment

Segment by Type:

Purity <99.9%

Purity <99.9%

Segment by Application:

PVDF

Refrigerant

Others

HCFC-142b industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global HCFC-142b market. The HCFC-142b Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.



-Geographic HCFC-142b market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.



–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the HCFC-142b industry's progress.

******************Frequently Asked Questions************************

What is the scope of the report?

-This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.



Which market dynamics affect the business?

-The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

Detailed TOC of Global HCFC-142b Market:

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 HCFC-142b Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global HCFC-142b Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Purity 鈮99.9% 3

1.2.3 Purity <99.9% 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global HCFC-142b Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 PVDF 6

1.3.3 Refrigerant 7

1.3.4 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global HCFC-142b Production 11

2.1 Global HCFC-142b Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global HCFC-142b Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global HCFC-142b Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global HCFC-142b Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global HCFC-142b Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 Europe 15

2.5 China 15

3 Global HCFC-142b Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16

3.1 Global HCFC-142b Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.2 Global HCFC-142b Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global HCFC-142b Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 18

3.4 Global Top HCFC-142b Regions by Sales 19

3.4.1 Global Top HCFC-142b Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 19

3.4.2 Global Top HCFC-142b Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 20

3.5 Global Top HCFC-142b Regions by Revenue 21

3.5.1 Global Top HCFC-142b Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 21

3.5.2 Global Top HCFC-142b Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 22

3.6 North America 23

3.7 Europe 24

3.8 Asia-Pacific 25

3.9 Latin America 26

3.10 Middle East & Africa 27

4 Competition by Manufacturers 28

4.1 Global HCFC-142b Production Capacity by Manufacturers 28

4.2 Global HCFC-142b Sales by Manufacturers 29

4.2.1 Global HCFC-142b Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29

4.2.2 Global HCFC-142b Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

4.3 Global HCFC-142b Revenue by Manufacturers 30

4.3.1 Global HCFC-142b Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

4.3.2 Global HCFC-142b Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HCFC-142b Revenue in 2021 31

4.4 Global HCFC-142b Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 33

4.5.2 Global HCFC-142b Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 34

4.5.3 Global HCFC-142b Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 37

5 Market Size by Type 38

5.1 Global HCFC-142b Sales by Type 38

5.1.1 Global HCFC-142b Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 38

5.1.2 Global HCFC-142b Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 38

5.1.3 Global HCFC-142b Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38

5.2 Global HCFC-142b Revenue by Type 39

5.2.1 Global HCFC-142b Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.2.2 Global HCFC-142b Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40

5.2.3 Global HCFC-142b Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

5.3 Global HCFC-142b Price by Type 41

5.3.1 Global HCFC-142b Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.3.2 Global HCFC-142b Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41

6 Market Size by Application 42

6.1 Global HCFC-142b Sales by Application 42

6.1.1 Global HCFC-142b Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42

6.1.2 Global HCFC-142b Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42

6.1.3 Global HCFC-142b Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 42

6.2 Global HCFC-142b Revenue by Application 43

6.2.1 Global HCFC-142b Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.2.2 Global HCFC-142b Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 44

6.2.3 Global HCFC-142b Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 44

6.3 Global HCFC-142b Price by Application 45

6.3.1 Global HCFC-142b Price by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.3.2 Global HCFC-142b Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 45

7 North America 46

7.1 North America HCFC-142b Market Size by Type 46

7.1.1 North America HCFC-142b Sales by Type (2017-2028) 46

7.1.2 North America HCFC-142b Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 47

7.2 North America HCFC-142b Market Size by Application 48

7.2.1 North America HCFC-142b Sales by Application (2017-2028) 48

7.2.2 North America HCFC-142b Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 49

7.3 North America HCFC-142b Sales by Country 50

7.3.1 North America HCFC-142b Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.2 North America HCFC-142b Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51

7.3.3 United States 52

7.3.4 Canada 52

8 Europe 53

8.1 Europe HCFC-142b Market Size by Type 53

8.1.1 Europe HCFC-142b Sales by Type (2017-2028) 53

8.1.2 Europe HCFC-142b Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 54

8.2 Europe HCFC-142b Market Size by Application 55

8.2.1 Europe HCFC-142b Sales by Application (2017-2028) 55

8.2.2 Europe HCFC-142b Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 56

8.3 Europe HCFC-142b Market Size by Country 57

8.3.1 Europe HCFC-142b Sales by Country (2017-2028) 57

8.3.2 Europe HCFC-142b Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 58

8.3.3 Germany 59

8.3.4 France 60

8.3.5 U.K. 60

8.3.6 Italy 61

8.3.7 Russia 61

9 Asia Pacific 62

9.1 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Market Size by Type 62

9.1.1 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

9.1.2 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63

9.2 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Market Size by Application 64

9.2.1 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64

9.2.2 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65

9.3 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Market Size by Region 66

9.3.1 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Sales by Region (2017-2028) 66

9.3.2 Asia Pacific HCFC-142b Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 67

9.3.3 China 68

9.3.4 Japan 69

9.3.5 South Korea 69

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 70

9.3.7 India 70

9.3.8 Australia 71

10 Latin America 72

10.1 Latin America HCFC-142b Market Size by Type 72

10.1.1 Latin America HCFC-142b Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72

10.1.2 Latin America HCFC-142b Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73

10.2 Latin America HCFC-142b Market Size by Application 74

10.2.1 Latin America HCFC-142b Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74

10.2.2 Latin America HCFC-142b Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75

11 Middle East and Africa 76

11.1 Middle East and Africa HCFC-142b Market Size by Type 76

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa HCFC-142b Sales by Type (2017-2028) 76

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa HCFC-142b Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 77

11.2 Middle East and Africa HCFC-142b Market Size by Application 78

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HCFC-142b Sales by Application (2017-2028) 78

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HCFC-142b Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 79

12 Corporate Profile 81

12.1 Arkema 81

12.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information 81

12.1.2 Arkema Overview 81

12.1.3 Arkema HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

12.1.4 Arkema HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 82

12.1.5 Arkema Recent Developments 82

12.2 Shandong Dongyue Chemical 83

12.2.1 Shandong Dongyue Chemical Corporation Information 83

12.2.2 Shandong Dongyue Chemical Overview 83

12.2.3 Shandong Dongyue Chemical HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

12.2.4 Shandong Dongyue Chemical HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 84

12.2.5 Shandong Dongyue Chemical Recent Developments 85

12.3 Shandong Lecron 85

12.3.1 Shandong Lecron Corporation Information 85

12.3.2 Shandong Lecron Overview 86

12.3.3 Shandong Lecron HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

12.3.4 Shandong Lecron HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 86

12.3.5 Shandong Lecron Recent Developments 87

12.4 Zhejiang Juhua Co 87

12.4.1 Zhejiang Juhua Co Corporation Information 87

12.4.2 Zhejiang Juhua Co Overview 88

12.4.3 Zhejiang Juhua Co HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

12.4.4 Zhejiang Juhua Co HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88

12.4.5 Zhejiang Juhua Co Recent Developments 89

12.5 Shanghai Huayi 3F 90

12.5.1 Shanghai Huayi 3F Corporation Information 90

12.5.2 Shanghai Huayi 3F Overview 90

12.5.3 Shanghai Huayi 3F HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

12.5.4 Shanghai Huayi 3F HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

12.5.5 Shanghai Huayi 3F Recent Developments 92

12.6 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical 92

12.6.1 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Corporation Information 92

12.6.2 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Overview 92

12.6.3 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

12.6.4 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

12.6.5 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Recent Developments 94

12.7 Sinochem Lantian 94

12.7.1 Sinochem Lantian Corporation Information 94

12.7.2 Sinochem Lantian Overview 94

12.7.3 Sinochem Lantian HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

12.7.4 Sinochem Lantian HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.7.5 Sinochem Lantian Recent Developments 95

12.8 Zhejiang Artsen 96

12.8.1 Zhejiang Artsen Corporation Information 96

12.8.2 Zhejiang Artsen Overview 96

12.8.3 Zhejiang Artsen HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.8.4 Zhejiang Artsen HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97

12.8.5 Zhejiang Artsen Recent Developments 97

12.9 Zhejiang Fotech 97

12.9.1 Zhejiang Fotech Corporation Information 97

12.9.2 Zhejiang Fotech Overview 98

12.9.3 Zhejiang Fotech HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

12.9.4 Zhejiang Fotech HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

12.9.5 Zhejiang Fotech Recent Developments 99

12.10 Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech Co 99

12.10.1 Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech Co Corporation Information 99

12.10.2 Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech Co Overview 100

12.10.3 Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech Co HCFC-142b Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

12.10.4 Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech Co HCFC-142b Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101

12.10.5 Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech Co Recent Developments 101

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 102

13.1 HCFC-142b Industry Chain Analysis 102

13.2 HCFC-142b Key Raw Materials 102

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 102

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 103

13.3 HCFC-142b Production Mode & Process 103

13.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of HCFC-142b 104

13.5 HCFC-142b Sales and Marketing 105

13.5.1 HCFC-142b Sales Channels 105

13.5.2 HCFC-142b Distributors 105

13.6 HCFC-142b Customers 106

Continued…

