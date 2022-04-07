QQQ
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Clarification of ex-dividend dates in respect of quarterly dividend announced on April 4, 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 7, 2022 2:00 AM | 1 min read

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") CMCLCMCLCMCL)) announced on April 4, 2022 that the Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares. The relevant dates relating to the dividend were announced as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date: April 14, 2022
  • Record date: April 19, 2022
  • Payment date: April 29, 2022

Caledonia clarifies that the ex-dividend date above is in respect of the trading of shares on AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc only.

The ex-dividend dates for trading on NYSE American LLC ("NYSE") and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("VFEX") are as follows, due to bank holidays and settlement dates in those jurisdictions being different from those in London:

  • Ex-dividend date (NYSE): April 18, 2022
  • Ex-dividend date (VFEX): April 13, 2022

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade

Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77280 2131

Primary Logo

