Military Communication Market to Reach USD 54.11 Billion by 2029 | Global Military Communication Industry Register a CAGR of 6.37%

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Military Communication Market size is anticipated to reach USD 54.11 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wireless communication technology for various military applications is expected to boost the growth of the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, "Military Communication Market, 2022-2029". The market size stood at USD 33.10 billion in 2021 and USD 35.12 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of satellite communication technology or SATCOM technology is anticipated to be a key trend stimulating market growth.

List of Key Market Players-

ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey)

Cobham PLC (U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Iridium Communications Inc. (U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Thales Group (France)

Viasat Inc. (U.S.)

BAE Systems PLC (U.K.)

COVID-19 Impact-

High Demand for Military Communication Systems Worldwide to Have Positive Impact on Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic may have negatively affected the defense industry, but the market for military communication witnessed exemplary growth in 2020. The increased demand for communication means for better situational awareness to curb the pandemic has helped the market to experience a limited impact of the pandemic. The swift growth of cross-border disputes and terrorism amid the pandemic resulted in an increased demand for military communication. Therefore, the market is anticipated to witness strong growth in the coming years.

Segments-

On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and hardware. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into data link, HF communication, VHF/UHF/L-Band, and SATCOM. On the basis of platform, the market is fragmented into space, naval, ground, and airborne. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), command & control, situational awareness, routine operations, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

It offers a holistic market assessment that includes information on different market segments such as technology, components, platform application, and others.

It includes a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the market.

It highlights various strategies adopted by major market players to acquire growth.

It showcases the latest industry developments.

It highlights market's growth assessed according to different geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Communication Technology for Several Military Applications to Propel Market Growth

Maintaining consistent communication and protecting highly confidential data are the utmost requirements across the defense sector. This is necessary to ensure public safety else the safety of citizens might be at risk. Moreover, investments in the defense sector are increasing due to growing cross-border disputes and terrorism. These factors are likely to boost the adoption of advanced systems for improved security and safety and bolster the Military Communication Market growth.

The increasing adoption of evolving communication technologies such as ultra-high-frequency, very high-frequency, and SATCOM to replace conventional wired systems is likely to benefit the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for upgraded communication systems, aerial surveillance vehicles, and advanced battlespace management systems is likely to augment the product adoption.

However, high initial development costs may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Key Players to Foster Growth in North America

North America is projected to gain the largest Military Communication Market share. The presence of pioneer communication equipment and system manufacturers such as Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Company, Collins Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others is likely to be a key factor driving the region's market growth.

Europe is anticipated to rank second in the global market. The increasing defense expenditures across Germany, France, and the U.K., coupled with the presence of key naval and airborne communication solution providers, such as Cobham PLC and Thales Group, are expected to fuel the region's market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to register robust growth in the forthcoming years. The rising commercial aircraft deliveries across developing nations such as China and India and the increasing adoption of network-centric warfare are expected to bolster the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The Rest of the World is estimated to exhibit considerable growth due to increasing defense budgets across Israel, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other countries.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Various Inorganic & Organic Strategies to Capture Growth

The marketplace is highly competitive with the presence of leading market players such as Raytheon Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., and others. The major market players adopt inorganic and organic growth strategies, including technological advancements, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to amplify their revenues. For instance, Thales Group launched the new Javelin Combat Net Radio in January 2021 to facilitate tactical command and control (C2) communications in military formations.

Industry Development-

February 2021: French Defense Procurement Agency chose Thales Group to advance the upcoming phase of ground-based segment of Syracuse IV SATCOM system for French Armed Forces.

