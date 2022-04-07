False Eyelashes Market to Reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2028 | Global False Eyelashes Industry Register a CAGR of 6.5%

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global false eyelashes market size is projected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of customized eyelashes and regular eyelash-related marketing campaigns by major companies are expected to boost market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, "False Eyelashes Market, 2021-2028". The market size stood at USD 1.14 billion in 2020 and USD 1.26 billion in 2021.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) strip lashes is anticipated to boost the product demand and fuel the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

Eye Makeup Trend Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Market

The market has been moderately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Shutdown of hypermarkets and salons due to strict lockdowns and curfews to prevent coronavirus spread has affected the market growth. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and limited human hair supplies have negatively impacted the market growth. However, grooming and hygiene-related product demand augmented during the pandemic as people mostly remained confined to their homes. The demand for eye makeup increased during the pandemic, which helped the market to experience a limited impact of the pandemic.

Segments -

On the basis of product type, the market is fragmented into individual single, individual flare, strip lashes, and others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into synthetic hair, human hair, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into online stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It highlights market's major players and the recent industry developments.

It showcases the different strategies adopted by key players to capture growth.

It assimilates the different market segments.

It covers regional analysis of the market.

It describes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Regular Eyelash-related Marketing Campaigns by Companies to Fuel Market Growth

The increasing emphasis on customer engagement by major companies and their eyelashing tool launches are expected to boost the global false eyelashes market growth substantially. Many companies are offering virtual eye lashing applications to augment their product revenues. Additionally, regular launches of ingenious and creative material-based false eyelashes are expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, Tori Belle Cosmetics LLC. launched innovative ‘Magnetude Illusion' magnetic eyelashes and ‘Magnetude' magnetic mascara in October 2019 globally.

The growing trend of using customized eyelashes is estimated to positively influence market growth. Moreover, regular eyelash-related marketing campaigns by major companies are expected to boost the market growth.

However, cases of eye infections due to the usage of certain compounds may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

High Consumer Expenditure on Beauty Products to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to attain the largest global false eyelashes market share. The large manufacturing plants in Indonesia and China are expected to be a key factor driving the region's market growth. Additionally, the high consumer expenditure on beauty products from South Korea and Japan is anticipated to bolster the region's market growth.

North America is expected to showcase rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The rising promotion activities across Canada and the U.S. by lash companies and celebrities to magnify business revenues are anticipated to fuel the region's market growth.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the global market. The high consumer inclination toward premium material-based false eyelashes in Spain, Italy, and the U.K. boosts the region's market growth.

South America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to exhibit considerable growth due to evolving grooming and beauty trends.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Partnerships and Collaborations to Amplify Business Revenues

The major market players emphasize new product launches to attract new customers and augment their consumer bases and revenues. They focus on business expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and others to amplify their market penetration. For instance, Huda Beauty and Kahlana Barfield collaborated in August 2019 to develop innovative, event-specific, and synthetic fake eyelashes.

Industry Development-

September 2020: Jenna Lyons partnered with Troi Ollivierre to launch a line of faux eyelashes called ‘LoveSeen'.

