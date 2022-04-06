Medivolve Welcomes Vincent Chen as VP of Corporate Development

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve, Inc. ("Medivolve" or the "Company") (MEDVCOPRF FRA:4NC)) announced today that Vincent Chen, CPA, has joined the Company as VP of Corporate Development.



Mr. Chen is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Canada) with an extensive background in financial reporting, investor relations, and corporate development for publicly traded companies. Mr. Chen's experience includes working at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) where he worked within their assurance practice with a focus on emerging technology as well as the precious metals sectors. Most recently, Mr. Chen worked at Yamana Gold Inc., one of Canada's largest precious metal producers, in their corporate reporting segment that included governance, financial disclosures, and compliance.

"I am truly excited to bring my experience into the healthcare technology industry. I firmly believe that my expertise in financial markets and within the field will be incredibly valuable in helping drive shareholder value for Medivolve and our investors," said Mr. Chen. "I want to position and convey Medivolve's strategies to the investment community and to all our key stakeholders in a clear manner that will have a positive impact on the future of our business."

The Company will be hosting a Corporate Update presentation with analysts and investors via live webinar on Thursday April 7th at 12:00pm EST. Participants can register and submit questions at the following web addresses below:

Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fVJrJz_KQCu-iE6zKC7yYw

Questionnaire form: https://kl6modrawsi.typeform.com/to/rMwUeGed

For investing inquiries, please contact: David Preiner, info@medivolve.ca, 702-990-3737.

