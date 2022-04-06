Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Presentation of Lead Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Diabetes at ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions 2022

Biomea to present additional preclinical data from an in vivo study of BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that a late breaking abstract has been accepted at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions. The ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions will be held from June 3-7, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.



Biomea will disclose additional information about the presentation in alignment with the American Diabetes Association's abstract embargo policies.

About Menin in Diabetes

Loss of functional beta-cell mass is a core component of the natural history in both types of diabetes — type 1 diabetes (mediated by autoimmune dysfunction) and type 2 diabetes (mediated by metabolic dysfunction). Beta-cells are found in the pancreas and are responsible for the synthesis and secretion of insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps the body use glucose for energy and helps control blood glucose levels. In patients with diabetes, beta-cell mass and function are diminished, leading to insufficient insulin secretion and hyperglycemia. Menin is thought to act as a brake on beta-cell turnover / beta-cell growth, supporting the notion that inhibition of menin could lead to the regeneration of normal healthy beta-cells. Based on these and other scientific findings, Biomea explored the potential for menin inhibition as a viable therapeutic approach to permanently halt or reverse progression of type 2 diabetes.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion's goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

