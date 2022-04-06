Proactive news headlines including Twitter, Goldseek Resources, Fabled Copper, Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Steppe Gold and Electra Battery Materials

New York , April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Twitter says has been working on edit button 'for several months' before Musk poll click here
- New Pacific reports impressive assay results from 2021-2022 drill programs at its flagship Silver Sand project in Bolivia click here
- Biocept, Inc. says coronavirus testing drove strong rise in full-year 2021 revenue click here
- Recruiter.com Group says Deel partnership expands into new Talent Marketplace click here
- Goldseek Resources hits high-grade gold at Beschefer project in Quebec click here
- Fabled Copper reports sampling results from Neil vein/breccia occurrence at Muskwa click here
- Guardforce AI announces pricing of $10M registered direct offering click here
- CULT Food's portfolio company Mogale Meat showcases its first cultivated chicken breast product in South Africa click here
- TNR Gold considers partial Ganfeng's Mariana Lithium royalty sale click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies closes oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for $3.2M click here
- Lucky Minerals unveils more trench sampling results from Wayka gold discovery in Ecuador click here
- BTU Metals set to kick off drilling at Tooth area of its Dixie Halo project in Ontario click here
- Steppe Gold announces maiden gold pour and sale as ramp-up and inventory build-up continues click here
- BioHarvest Sciences reports 1Q sales of flagship nutraceutical VINIA product increased by triple digits year-on-year click here
- Idaho Champion initiates strategic review of its property portfolio to maximize shareholder value click here
- VolitionRx appoints industry veteran Sharon Ballesteros as its US head of quality and development process click here
- GR Silver Mining says drilling confirms wide, high-grade silver mineralization below San Marcial resource in Mexico click here
- Phunware appoints Christopher Olive as executive vice president, general counsel and chief legal officer click here
- Golden Tag Resources intersects more high-grade silver equivalent mineralization at its San Diego project in Mexico click here
- Electra Battery Materials announces offtake agreement for recycled battery material click here
- ORAGIN Foods says its Future of Cheese subsidiary secures FDA registration, allowing for North America-wide direct sales click here
- Else Nutrition expands product offerings at Big Y supermarket stores click here
- Minto Metals announces record 1Q copper production click here
- Falcon Gold increases drill program up to 2,000 meters at Central Canada Mine project in Ontario click here
- Kainantu Resources announces acquisition of Kili Teke gold-copper project in PNG from Harmony Gold click here
- Valens Company updates shareholders on financing rationale and integration initiatives as it continues on its path to profitability click here
- i-80 Gold intersects high-grade gold in underground drilling at Granite Creek click here
- Benchmark Metals welcomes latest drill results from Dukes Ridge deposit at flagship Lawyers asset click here
- Canadian Overseas Petroleum responds to "unfounded market rumours" click here
- HighGold Mining makes senior management appointments ahead of "exciting next phases" at Johnson Tract Project in Alaska click here
- SWMBRD announces consulting agreement with Black Tag Inc click here
- Electra Battery Materials to consolidate outstanding common shares ahead of potential Nasdaq listing click here
- ME2C Environmental reports rise in 4Q and full-year 2021 revenue as it grows customer base amid rising demand click here
- Mobilum Technologies signs onramp services agreement with KEYS Token click here
- Gratomic signs project agreement with Canada's NRC to evaluate spherical graphite samples click here
- Nextech AR Solutions expands 3D patent portfolio as it files four pivotal non-provisional utility patents click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises notes positive findings in first drilling by Orford Mining Corp at optioned Joutel Eagle gold project, Quebec click here
- BetterLife says BETR-001 demonstrates strong anti-depressant activity in preclinical models of depression click here
- FSD Pharma announces expansion of its management and advisory teams click here
- Hawkmoon says investors should be patient as it prepares for drilling on Wilson gold project click here
