Scenthound Accelerates Disruption of Pet Wellness Industry with Triple Digit Growth in Franchise Expansion, Membership

JUPITER, Fla., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scenthound , the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, announced today the continuation of its remarkable growth into 2022, with a 196% revenue increase and a 208% increase in membership year over year since 1Q21. This impressive revenue and company growth underscores Scenthound's prediction that this untapped business opportunity will flourish given the dramatic spike in U.S. pet ownership and spending, especially among younger generations.



In 1Q22, Scenthound signed 11 new franchisees who have purchased and are slated to open 33 new "Scenters" in 6 states across several new markets in the U.S., including Utah, Illinois, Indiana, California and Kansas. In addition, Scenthound has continued its expansion throughout Florida and Texas, bringing its roster of Scenters to a total of 145. There are currently 27 locations open across the country, with 65 expected to be open before the end of the year.

Veteran franchise thought leader and new Scenthound Franchisee Sean Falk said, "I constantly have people asking me 'what's the next hot brand in franchising?' Now, I'm excited to tell them about Scenthound."

Scenthound's explosive growth is due, in part, to its investment in proprietary, innovative technology and is bolstered by statistics pointing to increased pet ownership, spending, and outsourcing of services, including:

Almost 2/3 of 18-to-34-year-olds plan to get a pet in the next five years, driving a 14% increase in pet ownership (source: Alphawise )

) Millennials and Gen Z groups are more inclined to outsource services than any others (source: APPA )

) Researchers estimate health care spending on pets will increase by 33% between 2019-2029 (source: Mars Veterinary Health )

) 45% of American pet owners spend the same amount of money or more on their pets' healthcare as they do on their own (source: Fortunly )

) With the veterinarian and vet tech shortage expected to increase (source: Mars Veterinary Health ) – pet owners are searching for a more efficient, affordable and tech led solution for routine cleaning and preventive care.

) – pet owners are searching for a more efficient, affordable and tech led solution for routine cleaning and preventive care. Looking forward to 2030, a surge in pet parents, favorable demographics, and increased per-pet spending positions the pet industry to nearly triple to $275 billion ( Morgan Stanley) add link: https://www.morganstanley.com/ideas/us-pets-investing-trend

Falk, who sits on the board of the International Franchise Association, recently purchased a Scenthound unit in Wichita, Kansas, and said, "Scenthound is a true disruptor in the pet care industry. They have built their foundation and are ready for expansive growth."

Scenthound's membership-base model delivers recurring revenue, and enables profitable growth by cultivating fierce customer loyalty. Dog parents choose a membership option that works for their budget and schedule to maintain their dog's health and happiness. The ability to drop their dog at a Scenter, run errands or go to the gym, and return 30 minutes later to pick up their clean and "S.C.E.N.T.-checked" dog each month is highly appealing.

"One of the key takeaways from the COVID pandemic for Scenthound franchisees is the therapeutic benefits dogs provide for their humans during challenging times," said Tim Vogel, Scenthound CEO and co-founder. "The 69 million dog-owning households in the U.S. demonstrate this appreciation and love by spending more on their dogs. At the same time, it's harder than ever to find providers who offer routine and preventive care – and virtually none in a ‘one-stop' setting. Our franchisees are answering the call, offering technology-led dog care to their communities while benefiting from our easy to set up and run, quickly profitable, and scalable business model."

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife team Tim and Jessica Vogel, Scenthound's membership-based business model is designed to make routine dog care accessible and affordable. With practical service offerings focused on health over beautification and designed to demystify dog care, members can choose from several hygiene packages, starting with basic services of professional bathing, ear cleaning, nail clipping and teeth brushing. These services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology; following each visit, members receive a digital S.C.E.N.T. Check™ detailing an assessment of the dog's overall external health, empowering owners to make data-driven decisions and better understand the needs of their pet.

Scenthound's franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S. For more information about development opportunities with Scenthound, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

