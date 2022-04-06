ATROM: First Asset Multiplication Protocol In Every 30 Minutes - Auto Staking Up to 102,483.58%

SINGAPORE, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATROM provides a decentralized financial asset that rewards its users with a 0.008% increase in their assets, every 30 minutes. ATROM reward generation is a unique protocol that has advanced profit realization. The ATROM reward protocol generates and distributes a 0.008% reward every 30 minutes for all active users. The protocol is equipped with an automatic buy back in case of big sales. This protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks lack. It is specially designed to be automated and efficient.





ATROM rebase tokenomics

To support its rebasing price and awards, ATROM uses a complex set of factors. It includes buy back, which acts as an insurance fund to ensure price stability and the long-term viability of the Atrom protocol by keeping the price always stable despite sales

Staking - easy and safe

ATROM tokens always remain in your wallet; they do not need to be placed in the high-risk staking contract. All you have to do is buy and hold them and automatically multiply the rewards in your own wallet. So you don't need to learn the staking/drawing mechanism and you also avoid paying an additional tax on staking transactions.

ATROM cash flow

Cash flow is very important in the ATROM protocol. It serves three essential functions for ATROM's long-term growth and viability. Cash serves as an additional source of funding for sell order redemption. This additional support could be useful if the price of the ATROM token drops dramatically. It helps establish a floor price for the $ATROM token.

APY formulation for ATROM

The atromprotocol.com protocol follows the simple formula of daily compound interest where. A is the future value of your investment P is the principal investment r is the interest rate in decimal places n is the number of times interest is compounded in the given time t is the total period for the maturity of the investment Note that the rate r and time t must be expressed in the same units of time, such as months or years. Time conversions based on a 365-day year yield 30.4167 days/month and 91.2501 days/quarter. There are 360 days in a year, with 30 days per month and 90 days per quarter. In this case: If the user invests $1000 for a period of 1 year at 0.008% compounded every 30 minutes. He will have 1,002,758.54 USDC at the end of his investment.

Vision and Mission

Our mission and vision is to revolutionize the reward generation mechanism with our first and only protocol that has advanced profit realization. The ATROM protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks do not have. We aim to provide a daily reward staking protocol as well as a nft platform and in the coming months our mobile application to be able to manage them all from your account.

Do not hesitate to participate in the pre-sale by clicking here: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x13fc1011aD457a3F05e843b5C8D9FE7C15c03311?chain=BSC

Website: https://atromprotocol.com/

Github: https://github.com/Atromprotocol

Telegram: https://t.me/Atromprotocolreal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/atromprotocol

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Atromprotocol





info@atromprotocol.com