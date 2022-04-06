IBN Announces The Lev & Marques Show with NFL Legend Eddie George and SportsCast Managing Partner Garrick Dorn

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that NFL legend & Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George and SportsCast managing partner Garrick Dorn recently appeared on The Lev & Marques Show, a podcast series focused on topics in the world of sports, business and entertainment.

The broadcast, hosted by ESPN personality Leverett Ball and former NFL player Marques Ogden, is available for on-demand listening on The Lev & Marques Show .

During the interview, George and Dorn discussed the vision behind SportsCast and its innovative approach to sports media.

"[SportsCast] presents some things that you're not going to necessarily get in your regular everyday dealings with athletes in terms of their experiences and careers," George said. "You're going to get different conversations, different stories. … It's been wonderful sharing [Garrick's] vision and trying to bring it to fruition."

"We've created a digital collectible that combines exclusive athlete-generated content with original artwork. Those collectibles are then sold as NFTs on the blockchain," Dorn added. "If you're a buyer of the NFT, you get to hear from Eddie and Eddie's guests, and you are the owner of that content. You store that in a digital wallet, and you have three choices – you can hold onto the collectible and store the value, you can transfer ownership or your can sell it through on a marketplace. We see this as a value for athletes to tell their stories directly to consumers. They get to shape the narrative of what they want to share."

"With Eddie's first show [featuring NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis], some of the stories that came out in that hour-and-a-half long production I had never heard out for public consumption," Dorn continued. "We coached our guys to say, ‘Hey, we're not going to story arc this thing for you, you guys run with it.' We want to drop in on private conversations that people would find very interesting. That creates great content. We put the artwork together so someone can own that NFT. We expect a very vibrant marketplace."

Throughout the interview, George and Dorn continued to discuss SportsCast, including the company's target audience and the intangibles that George brings to SportsCast as both an athlete and an entrepreneur.

Learn more by listening to the full interview on The Lev & Marques Show , or please watch the SportsCast Eddie George Promo .

About SportsCast

SportsCast is upending digital sports collectibles by fusing ingenious original artwork digital cards with captivating athlete created content. Each encoded collectible card enables exclusive access to select SportsCast episodes; fascinating private conversations shared by well-known sports figures themselves – mano a mano. This is the stuff of legend, and it's transforming sports media collectibles. For more information, visit the company's website at www.SportsCast.net and/or the SportsCast Eddie George Promo .

