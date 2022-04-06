Codex DNA to Showcase Innovative SOLA Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Technology and Automated Benchtop BioXp System at SynBioBeta's Built with Biology Global Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY, a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced its speaker lineup for presentations at SynBioBeta's Built with Biology Global Conference, which is being held in Oakland, Calif., on April 12-14, 2022. Codex DNA will be showcasing its proprietary short oligo ligation assembly (SOLA) enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology and its BioXp™ products for end-to-end automated workflows at booth #11.



Codex DNA's unique SOLA approach addresses many of the challenges facing existing EDS methods related to build length, cost, fidelity, and scalability into synthetic biology workflows. Unlike alternative technologies that employ terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT), which incorporates one DNA letter at a time, the streamlined SOLA process generates high-quality synthetic DNA from a universal, pre-manufactured library of short DNA oligos. The short oligos provide the building blocks needed to efficiently assemble complex synthetic genes and mRNA templates using Codex DNA's industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method on the automated BioXp system. Together, the SOLA technology and BioXp system have the potential to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins for numerous downstream applications including vaccine development, therapeutics development, diagnostics, precision medicine, and DNA data storage.

FEATURED PODIUM PRESENTATIONS:

Democratizing Synthetic Biology through SOLA Enzymatic DNA Synthesis and Workflow Automation

Presenters: Todd Nelson, PhD, CEO, Codex DNA and Dan Gibson, PhD, CTO, Codex DNA

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 1:30-2:15 pm PT

Location: Breakout Room 3

Using Rapid Design-Build-Test Cycles to Transform Legacy Supply Chains via Biomanufacturing

Presenters: Ben Chiarelli, CEO, Cellibre and Todd Nelson, PhD, CEO, Codex DNA

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 1:30-2:15 pm PT

Location: Breakout Room 2

CODEX DNA TECHNOLOGY DEMONSTRATIONS (Booth #11):

DNA Libraries on the BioXp System

Presenter: Kurt Klimpel, PhD, Senior Director, Customer Solutions, Codex DNA

Date/Time:

Tuesday, April 12, 8:30-9:00 am PT

Wednesday, April 13, 1:00-1:30 pm PT

Thursday, April 14, 8:30-9:00 am PT

Location: Codex DNA booth #11

Automated mRNA Synthesis on the BioXp system

Presenter: Katie Lyons, Director, Field Applications Science, Codex DNA

Date/Time:

Tuesday, April 12, 1:00-1:30 pm PT

Wednesday, April 13, 8:30-9:00 am PT

Thursday, April 14, 1:00-1:30 pm PT

Location: Codex DNA booth #11

"Codex DNA is proud to present and participate at the preeminent SynBioBeta Built with Biology Global Conference," said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. "We are looking forward to sharing the latest advances from our innovative SOLA EDS technology and automated benchtop solutions that will ultimately enable customers to create high-quality DNA, RNA, and proteins in their own laboratories. Our sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective approach has been designed to significantly accelerate development timelines for the next wave of mRNA-based vaccines and other diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicines."



About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity's greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

