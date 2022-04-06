Fourth annual Canadian Transplant Association Green Shirt Day in honour of Humboldt Broncos defenseman Logan Boulet will encourage organ donation conversations and registration

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth annual Green Shirt Day is led by the Boulet family and the Canadian Transplant Association, in partnership with Canada's Organ and Tissue Donation Community, Canadian Blood Services, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, and IA Financial Group.



"Together Strong" is the 2022 Green Shirt Day slogan. It encourages Canadians to unite, share their support for organ donation, share their stories and have a conversation about their organ donation wishes. When we come together for organ donation, we are Together Strong. Find out about how you can participate at greenshirtday.ca/be-inspired

When: Thursday, April 7.

Where: Green Shirt Day activities across Canada and on social media platforms. Using the hashtags #GreenShirtDay, #LoganBouletEffect #TogetherStrong, Canadians are already sharing why organ donation registration matters to them.

Register on-line visit https://greenshirtday.ca/register/

Get more background, key statistics, organ donation terminology (e.g. use "retrieve organs" not "harvest organs"), and digital assets from our media kit .

About the Canadian Transplant Association Green Shirt Day

The Canada-wide Green Shirt Day was created to remember the victims and families of the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan in 2018. And, to continue Logan Boulet's legacy by inspiring Canadians to register as organ donors and to talk to their families about their wishes.

On April 7, learning that he would not recover, Bernadine and Toby Boulet offered to donate their son, Logan Boulet's organs. They did so because Logan had registered as an organ donor and had spoken to his parents about his wishes. His generous final act inspired almost 150,000 donor registrations across Canada shortly thereafter, which became known as the Logan Boulet Effect.

