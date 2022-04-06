QQQ
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker

by Globe Newswire
April 6, 2022 2:00 AM | 1 min read

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") CMCLCMCLCMCL)) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as its joint broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
  
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade

Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
  
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		Tel: +263 77280 2131


