Top Performances from Tonight's Episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

Key moments from tonight's episode include:

The voice of Lindsay's Golden Buzzer Jeanick Fournier (Chicoutimi, QC), a palliative care attendant, caused the entire theatre to give her a standing ovation and draw comparisons to another famous French-Canadian singer

Financial advisor turned Comedian Ola Dada (Fort McMurray, AB) impressed the judges with his personal stand-up routine, so much so that Lilly wanted it to go on longer

Dance Troupe The Mini Militia (Scarborough, ON) showed the power of mentorship, positive energy and a little bit of swag for Trish

The Sentimentalists (Toronto, ON) freaked out Kardinal with their mind reading skills, with Lilly calling them "truly incredible"

Choral group Voices Rock Medicine (Greater Toronto Area, ON), comprised of female physicians demonstrated their story of music as medicine with an emotional cover of "Fight Song"



BSOFLO – Dance Troupe



Saskatoon, SK



Canine Circus – Circus Act

Toronto, ON



Gaana Squad – Dance Troupe



Scarborough, ON



Jeanick Fournier – Singer



Chicoutimi, QC



Jen and Daiquiri – Animal Stunts



Cluny, AB



Ola Dada – Comedian



Fort McMurray, AB



Rachel, The Bardbarian – Singer



Barrie, ON

Team GSD&co – Animal Dancing



Quebec City, QC



The Mini Militia – Dance Troupe



Scarborough, ON



The Sentimentalists – Mentalists



Toronto, ON



Voices Rock Medicine – Singers



Greater Toronto Area, ON



Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

