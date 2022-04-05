Angel "Potski" Alvarez Named President of ibex Philippines

WASHINGTON and MANILA, Philippines, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex IBEX, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Angel "Potski" Alvarez has been appointed President of ibex Philippines. In this key leadership position, Alvarez will build on the success ibex Philippines has achieved since he joined the company in 2017 as Senior Vice President of Operations and Philippine Country Manager.

Under Alvarez's leadership, ibex has grown from 7,000 employees in 2017 to more than 10,000 today and has doubled the number of ibex contact centers in the Philippines to eight, including the launch of the first major call center in Bohol in August 2019. Alvarez spearheaded efforts that improved employee engagement, performance, and recognition; promoted diversity and inclusion; and drove annual revenue by double digits.



"I am proud to recognize the tremendous impact Potski has made on the ibex team in the Philippines and delighted to name him President of our Philippines operations," said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. "Thanks to the outstanding efforts and dedication of our amazing team in the Philippines and Potski's leadership, our employee engagement and client performance are second to none. We also set the gold standard for employee and customer satisfaction based on how we operated during the pandemic, not just within ibex but across the BPO market in the Philippines. Our COVID education and vaccination programs enabled us to reach a 97 percent vaccination rate for our team in the Philippines, which helped ensure the health and safety of our agents and their families."



ibex Cares, the company's global philanthropic program, has made a significant impact on several communities in the Philippines. Most recently, ibex employees across the country came together to raise more than $100,000 in support for victims of Super Typhoon Odette. ibex matched that contribution, donating an additional $100,000 in aid. These funds went to ibex team members and their families in Bohol who suffered catastrophic losses to their homes and personal belongings.



Alvarez is a BPO veteran with more than 20 years of experience. Before ibex, Alvarez held operations and client services roles at Convergys, Stream Global Services, and eTelecare Global Solutions. He began his career as a call center agent in 1998.



