STEP Energy Services Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. ("STEP") intends to release its 2022 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after markets close. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP's website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated. STEP also intends to post an updated Investor Presentation to STEP's website on May 12, 2022.



STEP will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please click on the following https://app.webinar.net/2o5y0d6Gqj1.

This link is also available on the Investors section of our website at www.stepenergyservices.com; click on "Reports, Presentations & Key Dates".

To participate in the Q&A session of the conference call, please dial the conference call operator 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for "STEP Energy Services First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call" using the following numbers:

North American participants: 1-888-440-2078 (toll-free)

International participants (outside of North America): 1-438-803-0565

The conference call will be archived on STEP's website at www.stepenergyservices.com/investors.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy service company providing deep capacity coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing services to operators in North America. In Canada, STEP delivers coiled tubing and fracturing services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. In the U.S., STEP provides coiled tubing and fracturing services in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale play in Texas along with coiled tubing services in the Bakken Shale Play in North Dakota and the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ Basin in Utah and Colorado, respectively. STEP delivers the expertise – the people, the equipment, and the knowledge – required to improve operational efficiencies and productivity in extended reach wellbore designs. At the heart of STEP's strategy is the company's commitment to the execution of safe projects, its dedication to its team of field professionals and ultimately to providing oil and gas producers an Exceptional Client Experience.

