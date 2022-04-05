IN8bio to Present at April Investor and Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. INAB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced April conference presentations:



American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 (New Orleans), April 8 – 13, 2022 Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present "Maintenance-Phase Temozolomide as a Lymphodepletion Platform for Intracranial Adoptive γδ T Cell-Based Therapy in Primary High-Grade Gliomas" April 11, 2022, 9:00 – 12:30 p.m. CDT Visit https://bit.ly/3JRDUum



Lei Ding, Ph.D., Lead Program Scientist, will present "Dual Chlorotoxin and Methylguanine-DNA Methyltransferase (MGMT) γδ T Cells for Drug Resistant Immunotherapy" April 13, 2022, 9:00 – 12:30 p.m. CDT Visit https://bit.ly/3JQF1KV





BIO Alabama Annual Conference 2022 (Birmingham) April 25 – 26, 2022

William Ho, CEO, will be on a panel highlighting successful Alabama biotechnology companies. April 25, 2022 Visit https://bit.ly/3DtKW6h



About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio's DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

