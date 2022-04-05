Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

CANTON, Mass., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO, a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 3349739. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Investor Inquiries:

ICR Westwicke

Mike Piccinino, CFA

OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:

Organogenesis

Lori Freedman

lfreedman@organo.com